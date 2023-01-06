Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Related
Bay News 9
Adam Rich, former 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as “America’s little brother” on “Eight is Enough,” has died. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
Bay News 9
Songwriting duo behind 'Run to You' remember Whitney Houston
VAN NUYS, Calif. — The biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and the 30th anniversary of “The Bodyguard” have many looking back at the stellar career of Whitney Houston. Having sold over 200 million records worldwide, the six-time Grammy winner died tragically in 2012. Longtime...
Bay News 9
Spielberg among nominees for prestigious Directors Guild award
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One day after collecting a Golden Globe Award for best director, Steven Spielberg picked up a nomination Wednesday for the prestigious Directors Guild of America Award for outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film. Spielberg was nominated for helming his semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans.” Also...
Bay News 9
SAG Awards nominate 'Banshees,' 'Everything' and Zendaya
NEW YORK (AP) — In nominations to its 29th annual awards, the Screen Actors Guild heaped honors on the casts of the anarchic indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once" and the Irish tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” while throwing some curve balls into the Oscar race.
Bay News 9
'Severance,' 'Station Eleven' top Directors Guild TV nominations
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jason Bateman, Vince Gilligan, Ben Stiller, Bill Hader and Tim Burton were among the nominees announced Tuesday for Directors Guild of America Awards for television series. Bateman (“Ozark”), Stiller (“Severance”) and Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”) were nominated for outstanding directorial achievement in dramatic series. Also...
Comments / 0