Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as “America’s little brother” on “Eight is Enough,” has died. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said...
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jason Bateman, Vince Gilligan, Ben Stiller, Bill Hader and Tim Burton were among the nominees announced Tuesday for Directors Guild of America Awards for television series. Bateman (“Ozark”), Stiller (“Severance”) and Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”) were nominated for outstanding directorial achievement in dramatic series. Also...
Amid the recent nomination announcements for Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards, the Oscars are now fast approaching. The Los Angeles Times presents "The Envelope Roundtable," where Rian Johnson ("Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"), Jordan Peele ("Nope"), Florian Zeller ("The Son"), Maria Schrader ("She Said") and Charlotte Wells ("Aftersun") open up about their high-profile films.
