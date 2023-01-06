Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes & Bobby McFerrin To Receive Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards

Source: Hippolyte Petit / Getty

Slick Rick is set to receive a significant honor from The Recording Academy. The British rapper, who cemented his status as a legend with The Great Adventures of Slick Rick and “The Show,” will join music royalty in The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin and others to receive Lifetime Achievement Awards during the 2023 Grammy Week beginning in late January.

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. “Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community. We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”

The complete list of honorees includes Nirvana, Ma Rainey, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, McFerrin, The Supremes, Nile Rodgers and Slick Rick.

“To be receiving this honor is incredible,” Rick posted on Instagram on Thursday (January 5). “And to be in marvelous company with my fellow inductees is humbling. God is good. All the time!”

For Slick Rick, the “most sampled hip hop artist ever,” the honor is a high watermark for his career, despite never being properly nominated for a Grammy Award in his career and a kickstart to Hip Hop celebrating its 50th year of existence.

Others included are among Grammy and music royalty. McFerrin is a 10-time Grammy Award winner, Rodgers is a multi-time Grammy Award winner. Nirvana has been hailed as one of the most influential rock bands of the 1990s and Ma Rainey, hailed as The “Mother of the Blues,” has music currently in the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.

