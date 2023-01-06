Read full article on original website
Jackrabbits win over NDSU goes beyond hoisting the national title
When South Dakota State University won the FCS National Championship on Sunday in Frisco, it became more than just winning the FCS’s highest honor. It was validation for the years and years of hard work, but most importantly, it proved that the Jackrabbits can truly be the best, and not just on paper.
Bison DC David Braun reportedly leaving North Dakota St.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The season may not have been over for very long, but the Bison coaching staff has reportedly already seen a shakeup. According to numerous sources, including ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Defensive Coordinator David Braun will be taking the same position with Northwestern. Braun has...
LIVE BLOG: SDSU vs. NDSU in the National Championship
SCOREBOARD The scoreboard will update throughout the game 3:42 p.m. – Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke for the touchdown connection. Jackrabbits lead 45-21. 3:35 p.m. – Jason Freeman with the interception for SDSU. They get the ball back and they’re looking to seal a victory in Frisco. 3:29 p.m. – NDSU has added a touchdown. […]
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
Monday reaction to the FCS Title Game
FRISCO, T.X. (KFYR) - A number of streaks ended for the North Dakota State football team Sunday in Texas. The Bison are now 9-1 in Frisco. They are now 39-1 following a bye. They are now 27-1 wearing the Harvest helmets and they are now 4-1 against the Jackrabbits in the F.C.S. playoffs.
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day on...
In MN-“Our Meat Is So Good It Delivers Itself” ( Insane Video )
Ok, so the title of this story should have you intrigued just a tad... ...I know it grabbed my attention right away. Now, this is surely not the first time that an animal has jumped through a glass window, we have seen videos of it before, however, I am going to make a guess and say that ..(A) that this deer, cruising around Moorhead, Minnesota last Saturday morning, had no intentions on jumping through a glass window INTO a butcher shop and (B) After gaining his or her senses, it probably was a horrific site looking around and seeing what was behind the shop's display counters.
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
Fargo Public Schools to end educational services at Prairie St. John’s
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools has announced it intends to end its educational services provided for all students receiving care at Prairie St. John’s due to the ‘drain’ of district resources in the program. The decision means services for those at Prairie would...
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Fargo man accidently wounds self discharging gun at home
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man accidentally discharged his gun and shot himself in the leg. Police responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Monday at his home in the 5300 block of 20th Street South. Cody Perman, 23, was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening...
Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Identified
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man who died after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake has been identified as 64-year-old Scott Simdorn. Simdorn and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into lake around 7:30 Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman was arrested Monday night after a car fire in the 1800 Block of 5th Ave. S. Jessica Neuleib was arrested for DWI. The Moorhead Police and Fire Dept. responded to a car fire where they found Neulieb outside a near-by home. The car was stuck in the snowbank and it was determined no one was in there after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the car is deemed a total loss.
West Fargo Schools delayed two hours due to heavy fog
(West Fargo, ND) -- It's not due to snow, but one area school district is delaying school by a few hours due to inclement weather Monday morning. The West Fargo Public School District says school and buses will be two hours later than their usual times due to heavy fog. This late start will allow learners, staff, and families additional time to safely arrive at school.
Fargo fire quickly snuff out shed fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters made quick work of a shed fire on the southside of the city. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for a fire in the 1500 block of 44th St. S. Authorities say the fire was small in...
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
Two injured in Deuel County crash
CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend. Authorities say it happened west of Clear Lake just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. A white SUV was southbound when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a black SUV.
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
