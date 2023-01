A much-anticipated permanent new gallery, UTA Artist Space Atlanta, is scheduled to open in March with a solo exhibit, Dr. Fahamu Pecou: If Heaven Had Heights. The gallery will be on the first floor of United Talent Agency’s new office space at 1401 Peachtree Street in Midtown. It will be UTA’s second gallery — the first is in Los Angeles, where the global talent agency is based.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO