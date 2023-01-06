ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

It’s Official! Louisiana Is Finally Getting A Buc-ee’s [VIDEO]

It is finally happening Louisiana is getting its first Buc-ee’s travel center! The deal was announced by Ruston, LA Mayor Ronny Walker after a Monday, January 9, City Council meeting solidified the negotiations between Buc-ee's development group CSMS Managment LLC. Mayor Walker announced Buc-ee's first Louisiana convenience store will be built on the western side of the city's border along I-20, at the Tarbutton Rd exit and the newly constructed $25 million dollar Tarbutton Exchange.
RUSTON, LA
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?

Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
LOUISIANA STATE
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
It’s Official! Buc-ee’s First Louisiana Location Has Been Confirmed

After rumors floated late last week about Louisiana getting its first Buc-ee's location, the deal was officially confirmed on Monday. According to KNOE, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, along with the Ruston City Council, announced that the mega travel center would be building its first-ever Lousiana location in Ruston. The announcement...
RUSTON, LA
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
RUSTON, LA
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner

This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet

Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
Stop Us If You’ve Heard This One Before, But Buc-ee’s May Finally Be Getting its First Louisiana Location

We're six days into 2023 and we've already gotten our first Louisiana Buc-ee's rumor. But could it really be "new year, new Buc-ee's" in the boot state? According to a report from the Shreveport Times, the beloved mega travel center may have a shot to (finally) open in Louisiana; but I've got some good news and some bad news for Buc-ee's fans in Acadiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
