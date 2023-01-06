Read full article on original website
It’s Official! Louisiana Is Finally Getting A Buc-ee’s [VIDEO]
It is finally happening Louisiana is getting its first Buc-ee’s travel center! The deal was announced by Ruston, LA Mayor Ronny Walker after a Monday, January 9, City Council meeting solidified the negotiations between Buc-ee's development group CSMS Managment LLC. Mayor Walker announced Buc-ee's first Louisiana convenience store will be built on the western side of the city's border along I-20, at the Tarbutton Rd exit and the newly constructed $25 million dollar Tarbutton Exchange.
Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Winners, Jackpot Still Growing
You can ask Louisiana Mega Millions Lottery players in Eunice, New Orleans, Houma, and Slidell if it pays to play the game. They'll likely say yes because lottery players in each of those Louisiana cities have experienced firsthand what it's like to win big money while hoping for bigger money.
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?
Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which parish has the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
The Louisiana Lottery reveals point of purchase locations for winners of $3.3 million dollar Lotto prize and almost quarter of a million dollar Easy 5 drawing.
It’s Official! Buc-ee’s First Louisiana Location Has Been Confirmed
After rumors floated late last week about Louisiana getting its first Buc-ee's location, the deal was officially confirmed on Monday. According to KNOE, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, along with the Ruston City Council, announced that the mega travel center would be building its first-ever Lousiana location in Ruston. The announcement...
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
The man is wanted for several high-profile fraud schemes.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day's Drive Away
If you're looking for a day trip getaway that includes a walk in the woods and the relaxing sound of falling water Louisiana has some great destinations.
Louisiana Life Span Shocking When Compared To Rest Of America
Here in Louisiana we love our deep-fried foods and King Cakes which doesn't lend itself to a healthy lifestyle. Our lifespan is influenced by a variety of factors, including luck, food, activity, and genetics. But did you know your location can play a big part as well?. According to a...
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner
This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: New year, new worries about insurance in Louisiana
Just before the calendar flipped to 2023 last week, I joined a club that I didn't really want to join. I became a customer of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co., the state-run insurer of last resort. At least I’ve got company. By late last year, the Citizens rolls had swelled...
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
Stop Us If You’ve Heard This One Before, But Buc-ee’s May Finally Be Getting its First Louisiana Location
We're six days into 2023 and we've already gotten our first Louisiana Buc-ee's rumor. But could it really be "new year, new Buc-ee's" in the boot state? According to a report from the Shreveport Times, the beloved mega travel center may have a shot to (finally) open in Louisiana; but I've got some good news and some bad news for Buc-ee's fans in Acadiana.
NOLA.com
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
