Read full article on original website
Related
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Build a career in real estate
ST. LOUIS — Malik Wilson visited 8732 Kathy Ct. in Crestwood MO where Dave Nations, Founder of Nations Network, and his team just rehabbed a 3-bed 2-bath home from top to bottom. This house will close in a couple of weeks, however they have five more homes currently under...
KSDK
Missouri's home cannabis grower application is opening soon
The Missouri Department of Health has released the sample home grower application. Here's what you should know before applying.
KSDK
The Illinois State Forensics Lab starts statewide program
ST. LOUIS — Welcome to the Illinois State Forensics lab. “This laboratory directly serves 32 counties in the metro east and southern Illinois, we serve state, local, county and some federal agencies,” says Adams. The lab covers several forms of investigation from drug chemistry, trace chemistry, latent prints,...
KSDK
The Perfect Blend: Missouri Coffee Shop run by employees with disabilities
Welcome to Common Grounds, a coffee shop where something unique is brewing. The shop opened in 2019 with the specific intention of hiring workers with special needs.
KSDK
Fire at vacant warehouse in East St. Louis
A vacant warehouse in East St. Louis caught fire early Monday morning. Firefighters are still working to find the cause.
KSDK
East St. Louis residents say enough with the illegal dumping
5 On Your Side reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency in this region. They said they did not have anyone available to comment Tuesday.
KSDK
Employee shot outside St. Charles Cracker Barrel, teens in custody
The employee was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
KSDK
Lawmakers pass assault weapons ban in Illinois
Our political editor Mark Maxwell went live from Springfield Tuesday night. He told us what this weapons ban means for gun owners.
KSDK
New Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick takes oath of office
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick took office Monday during a ceremony at the Jefferson City Capitol building, pledging that reviews of K-12 public schools will be a top priority for his office. “Parents and taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent by their...
KSDK
JB Pritzker takes oath of office for 2nd term as Illinois governor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year have suggested he may be eyeing a run for president, on Monday was sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time, an occasion he used to issue bold proposals for universal preschool and free college tuition.
Comments / 0