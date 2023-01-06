ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Listing the Lou: Build a career in real estate

ST. LOUIS — Malik Wilson visited 8732 Kathy Ct. in Crestwood MO where Dave Nations, Founder of Nations Network, and his team just rehabbed a 3-bed 2-bath home from top to bottom. This house will close in a couple of weeks, however they have five more homes currently under...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Illinois State Forensics Lab starts statewide program

ST. LOUIS — Welcome to the Illinois State Forensics lab. “This laboratory directly serves 32 counties in the metro east and southern Illinois, we serve state, local, county and some federal agencies,” says Adams. The lab covers several forms of investigation from drug chemistry, trace chemistry, latent prints,...
ILLINOIS STATE
New Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick takes oath of office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick took office Monday during a ceremony at the Jefferson City Capitol building, pledging that reviews of K-12 public schools will be a top priority for his office. “Parents and taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent by their...
MISSOURI STATE
JB Pritzker takes oath of office for 2nd term as Illinois governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year have suggested he may be eyeing a run for president, on Monday was sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time, an occasion he used to issue bold proposals for universal preschool and free college tuition.
ILLINOIS STATE

