Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (knee) will not return in Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out tight end Pat Freiermuth (knee) for the remainder of their Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns. Freiermuth needed help getting off the field after suffering a knee in jury in the fourth quarter, and was carted to the locker room and ruled out afterwards. The second-year tight end has been one of the most reliable options in the Steelers' passing game this season, and would be sorely missed if he sustained a multi-week injury.
numberfire.com
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman ejected in Week 18
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman was ejected from the team's Week 18 game against the New Orleans Saints. Foreman got into a scuffle with Saints defender Marcus Davenport, leading to both being ejected from Sunday's contest. Foreman had rushed 12 times for 67 yards prior to his ejection. With...
numberfire.com
TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert expected to undergo thumb surgery Monday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is expected to undergo thumb surgery on Monday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Mostert is dealing with a significant break in his thumb after exiting the regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Despite the description, McDaniel indicated that Mostert could still suit up for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Bucs pull Tom Brady in Week 18; Blaine Gabbert in at quarterback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have replaced starting quarterback Tom Brady with Blaine Gabbert for "non-injury reasons" in their Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs have already guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs, so it is not overly surprising that the team would decide to cut Brady's day short. Blaine Gabbert will take over for Brady and will likely finish out today's game.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (back) undergoing further evaluation
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will be further evaluated on Monday for a back injury he suffered in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. Williams injured his back in the second quarter of the Chargers' inconsequential regular-season finale. The initial X-rays on Williams' back were negative, so there is optimism that he will be available for Saturday's Wild Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Chargers will still likely limit Williams' reps in practice this week.
numberfire.com
Tyreek Hill (ankle) questionable to return for Dolphins in Week 18
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 18 game against the New York Jets. Hill is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has deemed him questionable to return for the final 40-plus minutes of Sunday's must-win contest. Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft should see more work as long as Hill is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (shoulder) will start in Warriors' Tuesday matchup versus Suns
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After a 11-game absence with left shoulder subluxation, Curry will make his return at home on Tuesday. In 33.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Curry to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Curry's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (thumb) won't return for Dolphins in Week 18
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will not return Sunday in the team's Week 18 game against the New York Jets. Mostert suffered a thumb injury in the team's must-win game with the playoffs on the line. After originally being deemed questionable to return, he has officially been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Jeff Wilson is now the unquestioned lead back.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Walker Kessler for inactive Kelly Olynyk (ankle) on Tuesday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is starting in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kessler will make his seventh start this season after Kelly Olynyk was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 25.5 expected minutes, our models project Kessler to score 28.7 FanDuel points. Kessler's projection includes 9.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) questionable Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons foward Isaiah Livers is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Livers has missed the last month-plus due to a right shoulder sprain. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) downgraded to out for Tuesday
The Miami Heat downgraded Kyle Lowry (knee) to out for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lowry was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, but has now been ruled out. Lowry is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game so far this...
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams coming off Thunder bench Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Miami Heat. Williams is yielding his starting spot to Eugene Omoruyi on Tuesday. numberFire's models project Williams for 22.2 minutes and 17.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Torrey Craig (ankle) active for Suns on Tuesday night
Phoenix Suns small forward Torrey Craig (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Craig will be available on Tuesday night despite being listed as questionable. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Craig to score 24.2 FanDuel points. Craig's projection includes 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
