California State

Watch Tesla FSD Cause an Eight-Car Pile-Up the Same Day Musk Made it Available to Everyone

Last November, Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s so-called “Full Self-Driving Beta” software would become available to all Tesla owners. Just hours later, news broke that a Tesla Model S had caused an eight-car pile-up on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. The crash sent nine people to the hospital and caused a massive traffic jam as emergency crews had to stop traffic for 90 minutes to bring in ambulances and clear the wrecked cars from the bridge. The driver claimed “Full Self-Driving” was active at the time of the crash.
Chinese EVs Catching Up To American Cars In Crucial Area: Fires

Tesla. General Motors. Two titans of the American automotive industry, each with their own approaches to design and engineering, but with one key similarity: Fires. Between Model Ses burning up after a crash, or the endless string of fire-related recalls for the Bolt, U.S.-based manufacturers are constantly innovating in the field of “cars that want to barbecue you.” We’ve had cars that explode after crashes, cars that detonate in garages, and cars that seem to go up in flames for no clear reason at all — what’s more American Exceptionalism than that?
Why Do We Keep Widening Highways When We Know It Doesn't Improve Traffic?

The concept of induced demand is far from new at this point. It’s been around since at least the 1960s, and we’ve reported on it for years. And despite Elon Musk infamously disagreeing, it’s a real thing that’s backed up by a ton of research. When you widen a road and add lanes, congestion and traffic speeds may initially improve, but it doesn’t last. In the long term, all you get is more cars and more traffic. And yet, despite knowing that widening roads generally doesn’t work, states have continued to treat it as the only option.
Watch the Five Most Popular IIHS Crash Test Videos of 2022

It’s hard to explain to people who aren’t into cars, but there’s just something about the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s YouTube channel that’s addicting. You can watch big, expensive things get destroyed, and no one gets hurt in the process. Then you can watch another one. And another one. And then, oops, it’s 2:00 a.m. on a school night. Oh well. It was still an enjoyable way to waste your time.
These are the Worst Cars of the 2010s

The 2010s were an interesting time in America. The decade kicked off with hope for change and ended in a downhill slide into what became a raging global pandemic. Much like the varying degree of a “where we started, where we’re at,” the vehicles produced in that same decade had some awkward starts and well, meh endings.
Cases of Odometer Fraud Were Up in the U.S. in 2022

Despite digital odometers being used in cars for decades, odometer fraud went up throughout the U.S. in 2022 compared to the previous year. The car market has been unkind to car buyers in the last few months, what with outrageous car prices that are only now starting to come down, but we can also add increased odometer fraud to the list of possible pitfalls.
CES Just Became the World's Most Important Auto Show

Everybody loves concept cars. Sure, plenty of folks like to say that concept cars are pointless styling exercises, statements of excess, and demonstrations of technologies that will never make it to production. But even those folks, when they’re done pontificating, stand there in admiration of whatever freakish creation is slowly rotating on the turnstile. At the 20223 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, we got a whopping three concept cars — proof that CES is now the most important auto show on the calendar.
LAS VEGAS, NV

