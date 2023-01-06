Read full article on original website
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Shocking New Photos Emerge of Sea World Helicopter Crash Survivors Moments After Mid-Air Collision
On Monday, January 2, two helicopters were on their normal route over an Australian theme park when the unthinkable occurred. While one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing, they crashed in mid-air, killing the pilot and three Sea World visitors. The remaining eight people on the aircraft...
Jalopnik
Watch Tesla FSD Cause an Eight-Car Pile-Up the Same Day Musk Made it Available to Everyone
Last November, Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s so-called “Full Self-Driving Beta” software would become available to all Tesla owners. Just hours later, news broke that a Tesla Model S had caused an eight-car pile-up on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. The crash sent nine people to the hospital and caused a massive traffic jam as emergency crews had to stop traffic for 90 minutes to bring in ambulances and clear the wrecked cars from the bridge. The driver claimed “Full Self-Driving” was active at the time of the crash.
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
Jalopnik
Tesla Under Investigation for Tweet Promising to Remove Full Self Driving Beta Safe Guards
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking Tesla about a funny tweet Elon Musk sent on New Years Eve about the company’s plans to removing the “steering wheel nag” from cars with drivers who successfully complete 10,000 miles in the beta testing program. It’s a real...
Jalopnik
At $13,900, Would Buying This 2011 Mercedes E350 4Matic be an Easy Decision?
Mercedes is one of the few manufacturers still offering a station wagon in the U.S., so they must be doing something right. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice E350 has a lot that’s right. Let’s decide if that includes its price. The Agave americana was given the...
Jalopnik
At $7,500, Is This 1990 Toyota Century a Once in a Lifetime Deal?
Toyota named today’s Nice Price or No Dice contender the Century to honor the 100th birthday of founder Sakichi Toyoda in 1967. Let’s see how honorable this ex-pat limo’s price tag might be. I started my day last Friday the way I enjoy spending most of my...
Jalopnik
Chinese EVs Catching Up To American Cars In Crucial Area: Fires
Tesla. General Motors. Two titans of the American automotive industry, each with their own approaches to design and engineering, but with one key similarity: Fires. Between Model Ses burning up after a crash, or the endless string of fire-related recalls for the Bolt, U.S.-based manufacturers are constantly innovating in the field of “cars that want to barbecue you.” We’ve had cars that explode after crashes, cars that detonate in garages, and cars that seem to go up in flames for no clear reason at all — what’s more American Exceptionalism than that?
Jalopnik
Why Do We Keep Widening Highways When We Know It Doesn't Improve Traffic?
The concept of induced demand is far from new at this point. It’s been around since at least the 1960s, and we’ve reported on it for years. And despite Elon Musk infamously disagreeing, it’s a real thing that’s backed up by a ton of research. When you widen a road and add lanes, congestion and traffic speeds may initially improve, but it doesn’t last. In the long term, all you get is more cars and more traffic. And yet, despite knowing that widening roads generally doesn’t work, states have continued to treat it as the only option.
Jalopnik
Watch the Five Most Popular IIHS Crash Test Videos of 2022
It’s hard to explain to people who aren’t into cars, but there’s just something about the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s YouTube channel that’s addicting. You can watch big, expensive things get destroyed, and no one gets hurt in the process. Then you can watch another one. And another one. And then, oops, it’s 2:00 a.m. on a school night. Oh well. It was still an enjoyable way to waste your time.
Jalopnik
These are the Worst Cars of the 2010s
The 2010s were an interesting time in America. The decade kicked off with hope for change and ended in a downhill slide into what became a raging global pandemic. Much like the varying degree of a “where we started, where we’re at,” the vehicles produced in that same decade had some awkward starts and well, meh endings.
Jalopnik
Cases of Odometer Fraud Were Up in the U.S. in 2022
Despite digital odometers being used in cars for decades, odometer fraud went up throughout the U.S. in 2022 compared to the previous year. The car market has been unkind to car buyers in the last few months, what with outrageous car prices that are only now starting to come down, but we can also add increased odometer fraud to the list of possible pitfalls.
Jalopnik
CES Just Became the World's Most Important Auto Show
Everybody loves concept cars. Sure, plenty of folks like to say that concept cars are pointless styling exercises, statements of excess, and demonstrations of technologies that will never make it to production. But even those folks, when they’re done pontificating, stand there in admiration of whatever freakish creation is slowly rotating on the turnstile. At the 20223 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, we got a whopping three concept cars — proof that CES is now the most important auto show on the calendar.
Jalopnik
Plants in New York City Can Absorb All Car, Bus and Truck Emissions on Summer Days
You may not think of New York City as an excessively green place, but life has found a way into every nook and cranny of the Big Apple not taken up by concrete. There’s so much green, in fact, that on certain summer days New York’s plant life reduce CO2 by up to 40 percent—sometimes knocking out an entire day’s worth of traffic emissions.
