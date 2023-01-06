It started with a guy named Jason just showing up to work at a movie theater in Corpus Christi, TX and wanting guests to have a great time and now he is becoming the most famous popcorn slinger in the country. Over the holidays there was a guy named Oscar who went to a movie and like so many of us ordered a bucket of that delicious popcorn drenched in that “butter”, it might not be healthy, but it tastes good. And what Jason did while preparing the popcorn has since gone viral.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO