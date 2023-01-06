Read full article on original website
American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft CabinsMadocFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth City Council debates extending teen curfew: Will it keep minors safe or limit their freedomLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Explosion at Texas Elementary School Leaves Four Workers InjuredLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Kevin Costner Casts Former 'Yellowstone' Villain in His Upcoming Western Film
Kevin Costner is reuniting with his former Yellowstone co-star, Danny Huston, for the upcoming Western film Horizon. Costner directs and stars in the Civil War epic, which is currently in production. Horizon marks Costner's first directorial effort since 2003's Open Range. And from what we know about the new project,...
Here’s Who Took Miss Kitty Russell’s Place on ‘Gunsmoke’ After Amanda Blake Left
After Amanda Blake left 'Gunsmoke,' here's a look at who replaced Miss Kitty Russell as the owner of the Long Branch.
soapoperanetwork.com
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)
Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
George Jones, Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Reveals Reaction to ‘George And Tammy’ Showtime Series
Georgette Jones believes her parents would have approved of Showtime’s newest hit, George & Tammy. The six-part biopic officially dropped on December 4. And a new installment will play each Sunday until January 8. Georgette has already had a sneak peek at the entire series, and she believes it is a raw and true depiction of her parents’ troubled romance.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
Christian Bale's new Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye is being called everything from "silly" to "smart"
The movie is streaming on Netflix now
New ‘1923’ Teaser Proves Not All Villains Are Human [Watch]
A difficult wait between episodes of 1923 has become more difficult. A new 45-second mid-season teaser for the show answers a pressing question, but also opens up new ways for the drama to torture the main characters — and our emotions. Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) was left in critical...
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Piper Perabo pushes for John Dutton to ‘get the kiss’ as Luke Grimes reiterates the reason he doesn’t watch the series weekly
It’s Thursday, Yellowstone fans, and while we don’t have a new episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama to look forward to this weekend, audiences get to see the continued story of the Duttons of days past in 1923. In addition to the new stories we’re currently indulging in, the Yellowstone cast continues to share insight into their own stories, giving us a deeper look into the characters we know and love in this timeline. Piper Perabo is opening up about kissing John Dutton and people who say Yellowstone is a “red-state series.”
The “Popcorn Guy” from Corpus Christi, TX Becoming Famous Quick
It started with a guy named Jason just showing up to work at a movie theater in Corpus Christi, TX and wanting guests to have a great time and now he is becoming the most famous popcorn slinger in the country. Over the holidays there was a guy named Oscar who went to a movie and like so many of us ordered a bucket of that delicious popcorn drenched in that “butter”, it might not be healthy, but it tastes good. And what Jason did while preparing the popcorn has since gone viral.
Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor in a Television Series at 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner was among the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which aired on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer walked away with a win for Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role as patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone.
Elle King’s Fiery ‘Tulsa’ Rivals the Best Country Cheating Songs [Listen]
Elle King says her new song "Tulsa" isn't what you think. "If you spell it back to front, you're gonna know what I mean," she sings during the rowdy cheating song. We'll give you a second to figure that out. In a format that's famous for a turn of phrase,...
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
scenicstates.com
7 Must-Visit Texas Beach Towns This Year
Many people visit the Lone Star State for the live music, rodeos and ranches, sports, authentic Tex-Mex food, and NASA, but it isn’t particularly famous for over 20+ Texas beach towns. This year, I’m encouraging you to consider visiting at least one of the many beach towns in Texas....
