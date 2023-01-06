December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado

Read full article on original website
Large slash piles to be burned north of Vail this week￼
Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to burn large slash piles this week beginning Tuesday about 4 miles northwest of Vail along Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734). Smoke and potentially flames could be visible from Vail and the Interstate 70 corridor. “We...
VIDEO: Sun Down Bowl run under the new lift line at Vail
Vail Daily newspaper reporter John LaConte takes a cruise through Sun Down Bowl, checking out the new lift (not yet running), which will be called Sun Down Express No. 17.
PHOTOS: Haul rope now up on new Sun Down Express chairlift at Vail
Crews have been working on the haul rope splice portion of the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain in recent days. After the installation of the haul rope line is complete, chairs will be hung on the lift. The lift will be a four-person detachable quad from Leitner-Poma,...
Annual vehicle registrations will now include a Keep Colorado Wild Pass
In 2023, Colorado residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. The $29 pass fee is included in the vehicle registration price total for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks and recreational vehicles. Residents may accept or opt out of the pass every year when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk, by mail or with a customer service representative in person. The pass is linked to a specific license plate and registration card and is not transferable to another vehicle.
Writers on the Range: What a long, strange trip to kill four dams
Finally, after a 50-year effort, four massive dams on the Klamath River in northern California and Oregon will start coming down this July. For the Yurok, Karuk, Hoopa, Shasta and Klamath tribes living along this river since time immemorial, there’s much to celebrate. They have long fought for the lives of the salmon that are harmed by these dams, and for their right to fish for them.
Eagle County airport flight disruption numbers don’t tell the whole story
Numbers don’t always tell a whole story. That seems to be the case with a recent list of “worst” winter airports in the U.S. According to a Jan. 5 story at Forbes.com, the airports in Pitkin and Eagle counties are the nation’s worst for flight disruptions — either cancellations or delays of more than an hour. Pitkin County led the way with 34.8% disruptions for all flights. Eagle County was second, with a 22% disruption rate.
Puck diplomacy: Vail International Hockey trip helps players grow on and off the ice
Vail International Hockey’s recent 19-day trip to Eastern Europe and Scandinavia exposed 34 area players to a lot more than Olympic-sized rinks and international competition. “Day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, the food, the culture, it’s just been memories,” said Jorge Sinaloa, one of the players...
Vail’s early snowpack is the best it’s been in more than a decade
It’s been more than a decade since the early snowpack numbers in Vail and Eagle County told a positive story. This year’s snowpack so far, along with continued cool weather, is laying down a solid base for the spring runoff season. By the numbers. Here’s a look at...
Letter: A pretty cool start to the new year
On Jan. 1, our car’s AWD became overly ambitious and beached itself on a pile of snow in East Vail. We wanted to thank the Town Council member, who along with his spouse, pulled over — delaying a no-doubt awesome meal at Apres Cafe — and provided his exceptional Good Samaritan snow shoveling services.
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
Eat Chat Connect event at CMC Edwards Jan. 10
Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and developing healthy relationships. Mountain Youth, together with Bright Future Foundation and Vail Psychologist, will host an Eat Chat Connect event to support conversations about consent and building healthy adolescent relationships. Data from the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) found that 20% of respondents who “dated or went out with someone during the past 12 months, had been controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating or going out with.” This event will showcase two local experts who will provide tools and resources to parents and their youth on how to talk about consent, the importance of developing positive youth-adult and peer-peer relationships, and how we can work together to create a “consent culture.”
Vail, Eagle County businesses report a strong Christmas and New Year’s holiday season
The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are always busy in Eagle County. This season was no exception, even with some travel complications. Josephine DeLucinge is the gallery director at the C. Anthony Gallery in Beaver Creek. DeLucinge noted that even with flight cancellations and occasional closures on Interstate 70,...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund holds fundraiser to support local resident with quadriplegia
The Vail Valley Charitable Foundation is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 14, to raise money for Brian Biggs, a 23-year-old Eagle County native who severely injured his spinal cord during a rafting trip in June 2022, leaving him with quadriplegia. Biggs grew up in the valley and graduated from...
Rocky Mountain Youth Corps preps for summer conservation projects in Eagle
For three weeks this summer, young people will disconnect from technology and the modern world to embark on conservation projects in Eagle open space and nearby Bureau of Land Management land. On Dec. 20, 2022, the town of Eagle announced that the Eagle Open Space and Trails Department was selected...
Western Slope representatives talk legislative priorities in first town hall of 2023
The 2023 Colorado legislative session begins on Monday, Jan. 9, kicking off 120 days of lawmakers introducing, modifying and passing bills that address our state’s most pressing issues. Ahead of the opening session, four state representatives from the Western Slope — Senator-elect Dylan Roberts, Representative-elect Meghan Lukens, Representative-elect Elizabeth...
Salomone: Say hello to hard water
Ice fishing is an alternative to searching for open water on the river and in the same way Mother’s Day caddis doesn’t last forever, neither does the ice. When the conditions are good, I choose to drill a hole, drop a line and soak up some winter sun while fishing through hard water.
Romer: New regulations for businesses in 2023
Twenty laws passed by the Colorado legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis last year go into full or partial effect as of Jan. 1, and local sales taxes are changing for most of the Eagle River Valley. They cover a broad array of topics, and here is a look at a few new regulations and rules that business owners and operators should be aware of for 2023.
Robbins: New laws for the new year
Sometimes, the most obvious of things escape our notice. For example, our elected lawmakers are … um … elected to make laws. And like the predictable bloom of flowers bursting forth in spring, with the turn of every new year comes a blossom of new laws. At least...
Berry Organized helps Vail Valley professionals organize their homes
Date opened: I started in California in 2016 and moved to the mountains in 2017. Contact information: Email Sierra@berryorganized.space or call 808-295-5171. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com.
