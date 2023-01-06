ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

signalscv.com

Husband and wife chase away burglars in Canyon Country

Editor’s note: The resident in this story reached out to The Signal asking that her story be told. She agreed to an interview. After the story was published online, she subsequently asked that her name be omitted from the story. Her name is being omitted from this story strictly as a courtesy.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is stabbed to death in Rialto

A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
RIALTO, CA
KTLA.com

Man accused of molesting minors at Orange County shopping mall

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Buena Park on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, as well as annoying and molesting minors, officials announced Monday. The suspect, Adam Reeves, was taken into custody after officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to reports of “someone molesting children” at a Walmart located in the Buena Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022.
BUENA PARK, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Convict Arrested in Santa Monica After Passing Out at Wheel of Car

A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Monica over the weekend after passing out at his wheel under the influence of methamphetamine with a loaded handgun in the vehicle. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Sunday around 10 p.m. officers observed a man passed out at his wheel in a car with the engine running and blocking the street at 5th Street and Wilshire Boulevard.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA.com

Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death

More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool

Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Man allegedly holding knife shot, killed by Tustin PD

TUSTIN, Calif. - One man was killed Sunday after police shot at a man allegedly holding a knife in the Tustin area, according to officials. Tustin Police received calls about a man walking in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. According to reports, the man was seen holding a large knife and allegedly had blood on his hands and clothes.
TUSTIN, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Rescued From Tesla That Crashed Into Pool in Pasadena

Two adults and a 4-year-old child were rescued from a Tesla that crashed into a pool Tuesday in Pasadena. A photo shared by the Pasadena Fire Department showed the Tesla submerged in the pool at the residence in the 700 block of West California Boulevard. Authorities responded at about 9 a.m. to the unusual scene near a middle school.
PASADENA, CA
yovenice.com

Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice

Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision. Keenan Anderson – the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – died last week after he was tasered by police and went into cardiac arrest in their custody. According to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police seek driver who suffered ‘serious injuries’ in fatal and fiery hit-and-run in South Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver who likely sustained major injuries in the fatal Monday morning crash in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at Main Street and 111th Place when a speeding silver sedan struck the unidentified victims’ vehicle, which then […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash

Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA

LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

