Seabrook, NH

Possible evidence tested in case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET − Investigators are testing several pieces of potential evidence gathered Monday in connection with the search for Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother of three who hasn't been seen since New Year’s Day. “Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected...
COHASSET, MA
Brockton Police investigate shots fired near Main and Exchange streets

BROCKTON ― Brockton Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Main and Exchange Streets late Monday night, Jan. 9, said Darren Duarte, spokesperson for the department. At 9:58 p.m., ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gunfire detection system, "alerted police that two shots had been fired," Duarte said, but...
BROCKTON, MA
New chains come to Concord and Hooksett; another to close

Jan. 8—STARBUCKS WILL JOIN a mix of new businesses off Exit 17 on Interstate 93 in Concord. The plans for the 2,232-square-foot coffee shop and a 2,500-square-foot pharmacy, both with drive-thrus, at 10 Whitney Road require final planning board approval. Developer Laurie Rauseo announced the Starbucks opening last month...
CONCORD, NH

