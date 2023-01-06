ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Weekend police chase results in arrest

A high-speed police chase that started in Foxfire Village and ended at the Randolph and Chatham County border resulted in the arrest of a Winston-Salem man over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement Degwanus Brown was apprehended without injury on Saturday. “During the morning of...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Suspect Opened Fire Before Barricading In A Home

New details have been released on the incident where a suspect barricaded himself in a home and caused residents to evacuate an apartment complex. Scotland County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to attempt a welfare check at Gibson Manor Apartments when they encountered shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene around 11p.m. Sunday night.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Jan. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to Luther Street following a report of a suspect possessing felony amounts of marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Mario Leprentiss Harrell. ROCKINGHAM — At 3:19 p.m., deputies responded to Shiv’s Corner on County Home Road following a report of...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says

GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

One dead in Sunday shooting

A man was killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8 in a shooting on Nutmeg Place, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, the Police Department said in a release. They found 20-year-old Julian Wright...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy