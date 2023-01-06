Read full article on original website
3 more charged in fatal Maxton robbery
MAXTON — Three more suspects were charged and taken into custody over the weekend in connection to the death of Darrell D. Locklear, who
sandhillssentinel.com
Weekend police chase results in arrest
A high-speed police chase that started in Foxfire Village and ended at the Randolph and Chatham County border resulted in the arrest of a Winston-Salem man over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement Degwanus Brown was apprehended without injury on Saturday. “During the morning of...
WMBF
Authorities capture man wanted in deadly Robeson County shooting; investigation ongoing
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man early Monday morning in connection to a weekend homicide. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded on Saturday night to a home in the 200 block of Maple Leaf Drive in St. Pauls where they found a 26-year-old Amonte Blocker was shot and killed and a second person was also assaulted.
wfxb.com
Suspect Opened Fire Before Barricading In A Home
New details have been released on the incident where a suspect barricaded himself in a home and caused residents to evacuate an apartment complex. Scotland County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to attempt a welfare check at Gibson Manor Apartments when they encountered shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene around 11p.m. Sunday night.
foxwilmington.com
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
wpde.com
Victim identified, suspect wanted in Robeson Co. shooting and assault
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Robeson County Saturday has been identified and a suspect is wanted. Amonte M. Blocker, 26, of St. Pauls was found when deputies arrived at a home in the 200 block of Maple Leaf Dr., according to a release.
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Jan. 10
ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to Luther Street following a report of a suspect possessing felony amounts of marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Mario Leprentiss Harrell. ROCKINGHAM — At 3:19 p.m., deputies responded to Shiv’s Corner on County Home Road following a report of...
cbs17
Suspect attacks 3 deputies in Lee County, Taser used to stop assault, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man is facing five charges after attacking a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday. Jaylin Kareem Sumpter is said to have struck and assaulted a deputy by kicking her in the chest, striking her in the face and kicking her, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
WMBF
Sheriff: Suspect(s) wanted after Marion County home riddled with bullets, resident shot in the back
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for the suspect(s) after several shots were fired through a home, at least one bullet hitting a man in the back. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 100 block of Danny Drive just before...
Darlington man jailed on attempted murder, other charges after alleged shooting on Saturday
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly firing two gunshots at a person on Saturday, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office. Ryan Tadlock was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Bronco Road in the Darlington area about a reported shooting. No […]
Third arrest made in connection with death of man in NC; 2 wanted considered ‘armed and dangerous’
A third man was arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old North Carolina man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
Young man dies in shooting inside his NC home, police investigating
The incident was reported as a shooting just after 1:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says
GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
5 arrests made in connection with death of 50-year-old man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Kylerr Q. Page, 22, of Maxton, was arrested Saturday after deputies said he was still wanted. He is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with […]
Up and Coming Weekly
One dead in Sunday shooting
A man was killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8 in a shooting on Nutmeg Place, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, the Police Department said in a release. They found 20-year-old Julian Wright...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for truck involved in Florence County larceny
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in larceny. Deputies said on Dec. 29, the pickup truck was seen at a business on Wall Street. The car appears to be a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with step rails and a large...
1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was found with a gunshot wound after a shooting Monday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 10 p.m. at a home on Danny Drive in Marion County, the sheriff’s office said. The person shot was taken to the hospital by EMS with […]
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force […]
Off-duty Chesterfield deputy arrested, fired after driving under the influence, sheriff says
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An off-duty deputy with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to Sheriff Cambo Streater. The sheriff said on Saturday a Chesterfield County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area. The deputy requested assistance from...
