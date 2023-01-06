ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Kylerr Q. Page, 22, of Maxton, was arrested Saturday after deputies said he was still wanted. He is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with […]

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO