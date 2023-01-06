ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Caldwell, NJ

NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 21, dead after single-vehicle car crash on Route 80

A 21-year-old died after his car veered off Route 80 and hit a tree on Friday night, State Police said. Kevin Barradas, 21, of Dover, was driving a Saab 93 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills when the accident occurred, according to the State Police. As Barradas reached Exit...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Bicyclist dies after being hit by car while trying to cross N.J. highway, police say

A bicyclist died Wednesday night after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross a highway in Flemington, police said. Officers were called to area of New York Avenue and Route 31 at 6:34 p.m. and found that a man lying on the northbound side of the highway, according to a statement from the Raritan Township Police Department. The man, identified Thursday as 50-year-old Flemington resident Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, was unconscious and had a very weak pulse.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick

Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Bike Trail Stabbing In Brick

A 35-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a woman critically hurt near a bike trail in Ocean County, authorities said. On Friday, Jan. 6, police charged Harry Bray Jr. with attempted murder and weapons offenses, they said. On Jan. 5, at approximately...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Watch: NJ state troopers locate missing man suffering hypothermia in Stokes State Forest in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – A missing man who was suffering from hypothermia was found in Stokes State Forest by state police. New Jersey State Police Sussex Station Troopers responded to a missing person call a few days before Christmas. A man left his residence in an Ultra Terrain Vehicle (UTV) and was not heard from in 24 hours, state police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car

A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
NEW CITY, NY

