A bicyclist died Wednesday night after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross a highway in Flemington, police said. Officers were called to area of New York Avenue and Route 31 at 6:34 p.m. and found that a man lying on the northbound side of the highway, according to a statement from the Raritan Township Police Department. The man, identified Thursday as 50-year-old Flemington resident Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, was unconscious and had a very weak pulse.

FLEMINGTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO