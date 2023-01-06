Read full article on original website
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
Police investigating reports of car crash into Newark home
There are reports of a car crash into a home at 24 11th Ave. W. in Newark this morning.
Man, 21, dead after single-vehicle car crash on Route 80
A 21-year-old died after his car veered off Route 80 and hit a tree on Friday night, State Police said. Kevin Barradas, 21, of Dover, was driving a Saab 93 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills when the accident occurred, according to the State Police. As Barradas reached Exit...
NJ woman injured: Machinery falling from truck crushes her car
HIGH BRIDGE — A 47-year-old Warren County woman is lucky to be alive after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer and landed on top of her SUV, according to authorities and reported by NJ.com. High Bridge fire officials, police, and emergency units were dispatched to Bridge Street...
Child among three seriously injured in Newark fire
Crews arrived at the home on Valley Street, where the fire broke out shortly before noon on Saturday.
Driver Caught After Flipping Stolen Car On Ramp Of Westchester County Parkway: Police
A man driving a car stolen from out of state was caught after accidentally flipping the vehicle on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, police tried to pull over a car reported as stolen on the Cross County Parkway westbound in Yonkers, but the driv…
wrnjradio.com
Driver dies after car leaves road, overturns, strikes tree on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County Friday night, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 10:51 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound in the local lanes at milepost 45...
Armed Passenger Seized, Female Driver Found Hiding In Building Laundry Room After Teaneck Crash
Two people who fled a crash in Teaneck were captured by police – one of whom was carrying a gun and another who was found hiding in the laundry room of a nearby apartment building in a change of clothes, authorities said. It was just after 2 a.m. Friday,...
One Airlifted After Machinery Falls Off Hunterdon County Dump Truck, Impales SUV Roof: UPDATE
A 47-year-old driver was flown to a nearby hospital after a piece of machinery fell from a dump truck towing a well-drilling machine, impaling the roof of an SUV in Hunterdon County Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The accident occurred on Bridge Street near the High Bridge Train Station in High...
Kitty's Back: Elmwood Park Firefighter Rescues Frightened Feline From Smoky Blaze
An Elmwood Park fire lieutenant rescued a cat caught in a weekend evening house blaze.The blaze broke out in the basement, with smoke pushing up to the second floor of the Oak Street home near Market Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, responders said.Firefighters quickly knocked down the fla…
Thieves swipe bag filled with $300,000 in cash in front of Brooklyn bank: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two thieves distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. at around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked him for directions, according to […]
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car while trying to cross N.J. highway, police say
A bicyclist died Wednesday night after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross a highway in Flemington, police said. Officers were called to area of New York Avenue and Route 31 at 6:34 p.m. and found that a man lying on the northbound side of the highway, according to a statement from the Raritan Township Police Department. The man, identified Thursday as 50-year-old Flemington resident Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, was unconscious and had a very weak pulse.
Police: Construction site for industrial space in Sayreville damaged in criminal act
Sayreville police say heavy machinery was likely used to damage the newly built wall of the Ashland construction project at the intersection of Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Police: Robbery at jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to burglary at Montville gun shop
An armed robbery at a jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to a burglary at a Montville gun shop on Friday.
Officer saves life of woman found stabbed on Cherry Quay bike trail
A Brick Township police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a woman he found stabbed on the Cherry Quay bike trail.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick
Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
Arrest Made In Bike Trail Stabbing In Brick
A 35-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a woman critically hurt near a bike trail in Ocean County, authorities said. On Friday, Jan. 6, police charged Harry Bray Jr. with attempted murder and weapons offenses, they said. On Jan. 5, at approximately...
wrnjradio.com
Watch: NJ state troopers locate missing man suffering hypothermia in Stokes State Forest in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – A missing man who was suffering from hypothermia was found in Stokes State Forest by state police. New Jersey State Police Sussex Station Troopers responded to a missing person call a few days before Christmas. A man left his residence in an Ultra Terrain Vehicle (UTV) and was not heard from in 24 hours, state police said.
Distressed Hawthorne Man Disarmed By Fair Lawn Police After Threatening To Kill Dad
An armed and distressed Hawthorne man was subdued by police in Fair Lawn after he threatened to kill his father, authorities said. Officers who responded to a 911 call from the 25-year-old man himself found him holding a knife and a baseball bat on River Road at Berdan Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m., Fair Lawn Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car
A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
