Man Charged In Beating Murder Of Bridgeport Man

After almost four years a Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a brutal beating murder of a Fairfield County man in front of a grocery store. Luis Hernandez, age 44, of Waterbury, was arrested by US Marshals on a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged in the 2019 murder of Miguel Lopez, age 46, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
Deceiving Poughkeepsie Pet Store Sold Sick Pets, Forced To Pay Big

If you or someone you know purchased a pet from an often criticized pet store they could be eligible for some of a $200,000 settlement. Over the last few years, there has been one pet store in Poughkeepsie that has been accused numerous times of selling sick pets to unaware customers. Those accusations led to an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office which revealed the pet store did, in fact, deceive customers into purchasing sick pets.
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True

Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
12+ Smoke Shops to Know in Stamford

If Stamford appears to have an increase in smoke shops these days, it’s likely due to the fact that licensed retailers may begin selling recreational cannabis products beginning in January 2023. One of those retailers is Stamford’s Fine Fettle Dispensary, a 5,200 square foot space in Springdale’s Research Park....
Police: Greenwich mail carrier robbed

Greenwich police say a mail carrier was robbed on Lake Avenue Friday. No injuries or weapons were reported in the incident. Police say they're looking for a white Mercedes-Benz with a New York license plate. Police say the car was last spotted in New York state. Anyone with information is...
School bus strikes, kills 59-year old Kingston resident

Kingston residents were shocked to learn of another automobile-related fatality in the city late last week. Eleven minutes before sunset on Friday, January 6, 59-year-old Sarah Edwards was struck by a school bus near the Wurts and Spring streets intersection in the Rondout. The weather was grey and rainy. Kingston...
Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault

MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.

