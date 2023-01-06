Read full article on original website
Arrests announced in Southbury Training School fire
State Police have made a second arrest in connection with a fire in Southbury last month. Troopers announced today they have arrested Juliana Sullivan, 18, of New Milford.
Police: Man arrested for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam, Westchester counties
They say Putnam Valley and Cortlandt Manor saw a string of burglaries from October to December. Investigators worked with state police to catch 42-year-old Harold J. Mann Jr.
Man Charged In Beating Murder Of Bridgeport Man
After almost four years a Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a brutal beating murder of a Fairfield County man in front of a grocery store. Luis Hernandez, age 44, of Waterbury, was arrested by US Marshals on a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged in the 2019 murder of Miguel Lopez, age 46, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
Employee Molests Underage Girl In Back Area Of Krauszers In Park Ridge: Authorities
An employee fondled and kissed the breasts of an underage girl in the back of a Krauszers in Park Ridge after giving her THC pens, authorities charged. Sharath K. Reddy, 27, of New Milford didn't know the girl and a female friend who'd entered the Park Avenue convenience store around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, they said.
New Charges For Cortlandt Manor Man Who Broke Into Multiple Homes In Area, Police Say
New charges have been handed to a man from Northern Westchester who allegedly burglarized homes throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. The string of burglaries happened in both Cortlandt Manor and Putnam Valley from October to December of 2022, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. After a long investigation...
Deceiving Poughkeepsie Pet Store Sold Sick Pets, Forced To Pay Big
If you or someone you know purchased a pet from an often criticized pet store they could be eligible for some of a $200,000 settlement. Over the last few years, there has been one pet store in Poughkeepsie that has been accused numerous times of selling sick pets to unaware customers. Those accusations led to an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office which revealed the pet store did, in fact, deceive customers into purchasing sick pets.
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
Fundraiser established for Bridgeport mother of 8 following husband's death
Friends say the sudden passing of 50-year-old Marco Giacobbe left his wife, Laura, and their children "devastated".
12+ Smoke Shops to Know in Stamford
If Stamford appears to have an increase in smoke shops these days, it’s likely due to the fact that licensed retailers may begin selling recreational cannabis products beginning in January 2023. One of those retailers is Stamford’s Fine Fettle Dispensary, a 5,200 square foot space in Springdale’s Research Park....
Man Was Driving More Than 100 MPH In Fatal Monroe Crash: Police
A 22-year-old driver is accused of traveling more than 100 miles per hour just before a fatal collision, authorities said. Gabriel H. Woolson, of Williamstown, was charged Friday, Jan. 6 with death by auto and assault by auto in connection with the Dec. 14, 2022, crash, Monroe Township police said.
Police: Greenwich mail carrier robbed
Greenwich police say a mail carrier was robbed on Lake Avenue Friday. No injuries or weapons were reported in the incident. Police say they're looking for a white Mercedes-Benz with a New York license plate. Police say the car was last spotted in New York state. Anyone with information is...
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
School bus strikes, kills 59-year old Kingston resident
Kingston residents were shocked to learn of another automobile-related fatality in the city late last week. Eleven minutes before sunset on Friday, January 6, 59-year-old Sarah Edwards was struck by a school bus near the Wurts and Spring streets intersection in the Rondout. The weather was grey and rainy. Kingston...
Roofing contractor dies after falling from Yonkers home
Yonkers Police say the 51-year-old man fell 30 feet from the rooftop of a home on Park Hill Avenue.
Prosecutor says murder suspect “staged” scene to disguise true cause of death
POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of 43-year-old William Dicke began on Monday before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. Dicke is accused of running over his 35-year-old girlfriend, Danielle DiStefano, in her driveway on January 21, 2022, and then dragging her into her Mill Road apartment in Rhinebeck. On...
Stamford police expand search for Errol Whyte to tri-state area over 1 week after his disappearance
The Stamford police are widening their search for Errol Whyte to include the tri-state area after his red 2020 Ford Explorer was found on I-95 last Monday.
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault
MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
