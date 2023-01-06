—THEFT: A patron at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reported to Falls police that about 8 p.m. Saturday he was on the gaming floor playing slot machines and had his wallet between his legs. At some point he got up and walked away, dropping the wallet. About 8:50 p.m., the man said he was alerted by his credit card of a $41 purchase at a nearby convenience store. In addition to the credit card, the wallet contained $187 and his driver's license. Casino security provided surveillance footage of the incident, which showed a woman with long braided hair taking the wallet.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO