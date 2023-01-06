Read full article on original website
Man blames co-defendant in 2021 Cass Twp. homicide
Jan. 10—POTTSVILLE — After more than a year in Schuylkill County Prison, one of two men charged with killing another man in Cass Twp. gave his account of what happened. And he blamed his co-defendant. Michael Robert Angelo, 51, of 556 Maple St., Norwegian Twp., testified Monday during...
Wanted in Berks: January, 8, 2023
Jan. 8----Juan Ortiz Jr, 38, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West 40th Street, Exeter Township, is wanted on corrupt organization and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges. Police said Ortiz engaged in an illegal transaction on Feb. 1 and that he was...
This is how six guns and $350,000 in narcotics were seized in Paterson
PATERSON — In one of the city’s biggest drug busts in recent years, detectives last week seized more than $350,000 worth of narcotics and a small arsenal of weapons: two rifles, two shotguns, two handguns and 689 bullets. Police said the raid happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in...
BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 10
—THEFT: A patron at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reported to Falls police that about 8 p.m. Saturday he was on the gaming floor playing slot machines and had his wallet between his legs. At some point he got up and walked away, dropping the wallet. About 8:50 p.m., the man said he was alerted by his credit card of a $41 purchase at a nearby convenience store. In addition to the credit card, the wallet contained $187 and his driver's license. Casino security provided surveillance footage of the incident, which showed a woman with long braided hair taking the wallet.
