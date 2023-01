A 16-year-old boy shot and killed by Des Moines police Dec. 26 was the second son his family lost to gunfire in less than two months. Monica Woods, the mother of the slain 16-year-old, also was the mother of Brandon Michael Tukes — a 23-year-old former Lincoln High School football star fatally shot Nov. 5 in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona, according to police there.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO