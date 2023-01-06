ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash

Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: 78-year-old NW Atlanta man with dementia

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they believe has recently gone missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Willie Hill was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of Dalvigney Street in northwest...
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours

Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

SWAT situation shuts down busy roads in southeast Atlanta

Police are investigating a domestic dispute involving a man and woman in a southeast Atlanta apartment complex. Authorities told WSB the man involved is believed to have barricaded himself in the home located on Martin Street Southeast. John Spink, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he saw SWAT establishing a perimeter...
ATLANTA, GA

