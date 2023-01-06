Read full article on original website
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other North Georgia counties: Sunday, January 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday, January 8, 2023, due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
What will the weather be like in Georgia this weekend?
After a couple of weeks of unpredictable weather patterns, Georgia residents can expect a bit of a calm weekend. Saturday highs are around 64 with a calm wind throughout most of the state. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms for portions of Northeast Georgia. No threats are expected at...
Confirmed tornado touched down as strong storms moved through metro in past 24 hours
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Coweta County as strong storms moved through the area Tuesday night. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning. Nearly half a foot of rain fell in northwest metro Atlanta in less than 24...
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
MISSING: 78-year-old NW Atlanta man with dementia
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they believe has recently gone missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Willie Hill was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of Dalvigney Street in northwest...
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding
FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
Firefighters battle early morning fire in vacant Lawrenceville building
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County fire officials are working to learn to what caused an early morning house fire Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the blaze broke out around 2:59 a.m., at a single-story home near the intersection of Sterling...
2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
Breaking: Hwy 11 shut down just before Barrow County line due to a crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) At 5:20 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League confirmed that Highway 11 is shut down just before the Barrow County Line due to a traffic crash. One minor injury is reported. Avoid the area. More details to follow when available.
SWAT situation shuts down busy roads in southeast Atlanta
Police are investigating a domestic dispute involving a man and woman in a southeast Atlanta apartment complex. Authorities told WSB the man involved is believed to have barricaded himself in the home located on Martin Street Southeast. John Spink, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he saw SWAT establishing a perimeter...
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
