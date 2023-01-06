Read full article on original website
Man blames co-defendant in 2021 Cass Twp. homicide
Jan. 10—POTTSVILLE — After more than a year in Schuylkill County Prison, one of two men charged with killing another man in Cass Twp. gave his account of what happened. And he blamed his co-defendant. Michael Robert Angelo, 51, of 556 Maple St., Norwegian Twp., testified Monday during...
BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 10
—THEFT: A patron at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reported to Falls police that about 8 p.m. Saturday he was on the gaming floor playing slot machines and had his wallet between his legs. At some point he got up and walked away, dropping the wallet. About 8:50 p.m., the man said he was alerted by his credit card of a $41 purchase at a nearby convenience store. In addition to the credit card, the wallet contained $187 and his driver's license. Casino security provided surveillance footage of the incident, which showed a woman with long braided hair taking the wallet.
Passenger resists arrest in Sunday crash
Jan. 10—ACME TOWNSHIP — A driver and his passenger were arrested after the vehicle they were in crashed into a moose statue in front of Woodland Creek Furniture store in Acme Township Saturday. The 28 year-old Kalkaska driver was taken into custody; his 30-year-old passenger from Rapid City...
Armed man barricaded in Holland Township business taken into custody
HOLLAND TWP. — A man, 82, who spent most of the afternoon barricaded in Property Law Solutions, 44 E. Lakewood Boulevard, has been taken into custody. Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, after receiving an emergency call. Police were told a man entered the business and threatened employees while brandishing two knives.
Palm Beach Police: South Dakota man charged with stealing gun, violating probation
A South Dakota man was arrested Friday after a stolen gun was found in his car during a traffic stop, Palm Beach Police said. The man, who turns 19 on Jan. 11, was driving a 2022 Chevy sedan east on Royal Palm Way when he failed to stop at a stop sign while turning left onto Hibiscus Way, according to an arrest report.
Missouri women charged with drug possession in Clay County
Jan. 9—WEST POINT — A traffic stop by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics resulted in the arrest of two Missouri women on felony drug charges. On Jan. 3, authorities pulled over the vehicle occupied by Rebecca Lynn Dickinson, 32, and Jodi Lynn...
My great grandmother hid who she was. 20 years later I understand why | Opinion
I'm one of those New Yorkers living in Nashville, but perhaps you will forgive me since my family has deep roots in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Incredibly, my connection to New York began in Louisiana. In the 1930s, my great grandmother Lola Perot married Irish New Yorker John Donnelly in her...
Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment
One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
Wells Fargo to slash mortgage division, Des Moines metro's top private employer
Wells Fargo says it is making major cuts in its home lending business, a move that could result in more job losses in the Des Moines metro, where the division ― its largest private employer ― already has laid off hundreds of employees as rising interest rates have cratered the mortgage market.
