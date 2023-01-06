Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
Idaho Murder Suspect Spoke About Slain Students During Extradition: 'It's Really Sad What Happened to Them'
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves Bryan Kohberger has largely remained silent after he was charged with killing four University of Idaho students, but he made small talk with officers while he was being extradited from his home in Pennsylvania and then booked into the Latah County Jail. "He seemed really nervous," a police source who was involved in the process tells PEOPLE. "He was narrating to himself everything that was happening....
