New York’s Governor will deliver her 2023 State of the State address tomorrow. Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is expected to outline a plan to make the state safer and more affordable. Republican Assemblyman Karl Brabenec represents the 98th District, covering portions of western Ramapo and Orange County, and he says he was hoping the governor would have focused on those and other issues before the year ended, instead of having lawmakers return to Albany just to give themselves raises…

1 DAY AGO