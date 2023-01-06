Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
County Executive Day Announces $278K in Tourism Grants
New City, NY, – County Executive Ed Day and Director of Economic Development and Tourism Lucy Redzeposki announced $278,000 – more than ever before – in grants to 29 organizations promoting tourism in Rockland Monday. “Tourism has endless benefits; it creates jobs, strengthens economies, and contributes to...
Upper Nyack Board of Trustees Special Meeting January 12th
The Board of Trustees Special meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting on Thursday, January 12th at 7:00 pm at Upper Nyack Village Hall, 328 North Broadway, Upper Nyack NY. Trustees experiencing Extraordinary Circumstances who cannot attend the meeting in person may attend and participate in the meeting via Zoom video conferencing.
Health Department offers Be Healthy in ’23 series at local libraries
NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announce the Be Healthy in ‘23 public health information and education series starting January! The Finkelstein Memorial Library will host the Rockland County Department of Health on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 – 6:30 pm. Health department employees will be in the library’s lobby, offering information, resources, and takeaways on various health topics to help Rockland residents live healthier lives.
Weber Announces Committee Assignments
Senator Bill Weber (Republican, Conservative), who represents New York’s 38th District, was appointed to the influential Budget and Revenue Committee and chosen as ranking member by the Republican Conference. Senator Weber is one of just two certified public accountants in the entire state legislature, an important qualification much in demand for this role. Senator Weber looks to reign in the out-of-control spending and high taxes contributing to the massive number of New Yorkers leaving the state.
NY Governor to Give State of State Address Tomorrow
New York’s Governor will deliver her 2023 State of the State address tomorrow. Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is expected to outline a plan to make the state safer and more affordable. Republican Assemblyman Karl Brabenec represents the 98th District, covering portions of western Ramapo and Orange County, and he says he was hoping the governor would have focused on those and other issues before the year ended, instead of having lawmakers return to Albany just to give themselves raises…
Future of Term Limits Law at Center of Debate in Clarkstown
The town of Clarkstown last week voted 3-2 to set aside the town’s term limits law, though whether that sticks or survives a legal challenge is up in the air. Supervisor George Hoehmann, who helped enact the law in 2014, could have the ability to run again, assuming the law doesn’t get re-instated…
21 year-old Spring Valley Woman Killed Crossing Street in Clarkstown
A 21 year-old Spring Valley woman was killed Thursday after being struck by a car in Clarkstown as she was crossing Route 304. Clarkstown Police Detective Norm Peters says the tragedy took place around 5:10 in the evening near Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City…. The victim was...
+14,000 Polio Vaccines Administered
New City, NY, – As of Monday, January 9, 2023, 14,071 polio vaccines have been administered in Rockland since a confirmed case of Polio was detected in a local resident. Of those doses, 77% were administered to children ages 0 to 4, signaling that work by Rockland County Department of Health (RCDOH), New York State Health Department (NYSDOH), and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to boost vaccinations is working.
Steven C. Vitale
Steven C. Vitale, 62, of Northvale, NJ, formerly of Norwood, NJ, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Beloved husband of Susan Rose Frederick-Vitale. Cherished son of Marjorie and the late Frank Vitale. Loving brother of Ellen Vitale and Frankie Vitale and his wife Catherine. Dear brother-in-law of Robert, Thomas, Debra and her son Matthew […]
Fetal remains found in Nanuet
At approximately 2:25pm on Monday January 9th, 2023 the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Rockland County Sewer District reporting that a worker recovered what appeared to be a human fetus from a catch drain at the Pascack Pumping Station located at #169 Convent Rd in Nanuet, NY. The pumping station is checked regularly, and the fetus most likely entered the sewer system earlier the same day before it was discovered.
