Maxton, NC

WRAL

Students return to Fayetteville school destroyed by fire

The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago. The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

A day of appreciation and love in Scotland County

LAURINBURG– January is School Board Appreciation Month and Scotland County Schools is honored to celebrate our Scotland County Schools Board of Education members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students. “Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “Celebrating School Board Appreciation Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
LAURINBURG, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen County gains a centenarian

ELIZABETHTOWN — When I entered Whimsical Florist & Gifts on Sunday, the first thing that came to my mind was Prince. You know, the singer. The event space was covered in violet, from the decor to the flowers to the regal clothing of the attendees. I didn’t question my assumption at first. After all, Prince was an icon and Purple Rain would be a nice theme.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Bladen County farmers market is missing one thing: farmers. But that could change

Glendell Robinson jumped at the sight of a potential customer who might want to buy the leafy greens he was selling at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market. Since he retired about eight years ago, Robinson, 82, has sold seasonal produce – watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, honey, pumpkins, grapes, blueberries and more – at the farmers market in Bladen County almost every weekend.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Teens Found Safe at Lake

After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC

