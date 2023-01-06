Read full article on original website
UNCP partners with RCC to host resource fair for Hispanic, Latiné communities
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is partnering with Robeson Community College to host a resource fair for prospec
WRAL
Students return to Fayetteville school destroyed by fire
The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago. The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
Area school districts closely watching COVID-19 numbers, considering changes to safety protocols
Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools are closely watching COVID guidelines in light of both counties being labeled as high-risk areas for the virus.
MLK events schedule in Fairmont, Lumberton
LUMBERTON — At least three events will be held next week to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Watkins, educator and community leader in Richmond County, dies at 100
ROCKINGHAM — A longtime leader in education and civil rights in Richmond County has passed away. It was announced Monday that James Clyde Watkins, known as J.C., died earlier in the morning at Richmond County Hospice Haven. Watkins was born in 1922 and grew up on a tenant farm...
Robeson County Public Library Book Club seeks participation
LUMBERTON — If a club contains a single member, is it still a club? The Robeson County Library has a book club, advertised wi
RCC Foundation names Laurinburg business owner Citizen of the Year
HAMLET — The Richmond Community College Foundation has named Lee Howell, owner of Scotland Motors Inc. in Laurinburg, as its 2023 Distinguished Citizen of the Year. A member of the RichmondCC Foundation Board of Directors, Howell served as its chair from 2014-2015. “Lee Howell represents what the RichmondCC Foundation...
A day of appreciation and love in Scotland County
LAURINBURG– January is School Board Appreciation Month and Scotland County Schools is honored to celebrate our Scotland County Schools Board of Education members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students. “Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “Celebrating School Board Appreciation Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
Local United Way now accepting Emergency Food and Shelter Program applicants through Jan. 23
LUMBERTON — The Lumber River United Way is now accepting applications for the Phase 40 Emergency Food and Shelter Program. Th
From stormy to successful: Fairmont girls basketball thriving under Thompson
FAIRMONT — When Marcus Thompson agreed to be the head girls basketball coach at Fairmont High School in the spring of 2019, the program
Bladen County gains a centenarian
ELIZABETHTOWN — When I entered Whimsical Florist & Gifts on Sunday, the first thing that came to my mind was Prince. You know, the singer. The event space was covered in violet, from the decor to the flowers to the regal clothing of the attendees. I didn’t question my assumption at first. After all, Prince was an icon and Purple Rain would be a nice theme.
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
whqr.org
CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
One year later: Community activists push for police accountability following Jason Walker's death
Activist gathered to remember a Fayetteville man one year after he was shot and killed by an off duty Cumberland County Sheriff's Lieutenant.
borderbelt.org
Bladen County farmers market is missing one thing: farmers. But that could change
Glendell Robinson jumped at the sight of a potential customer who might want to buy the leafy greens he was selling at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market. Since he retired about eight years ago, Robinson, 82, has sold seasonal produce – watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, honey, pumpkins, grapes, blueberries and more – at the farmers market in Bladen County almost every weekend.
WECT
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
columbuscountynews.com
Teens Found Safe at Lake
After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
Florence County postal worker among 3 charged in million dollar COVID-19 aid fraud ring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County U.S. Postal Service worker was among three people charged in a million dollar COVID-19 aid fraud ring, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Cherry Lewis, 43, of Johnsonville, was one of the three people charged on Friday, according to the release. Keisha […]
McFatten to coach Lumberton football
LUMBERTON — Dennis McFatten knows that the Lumberton football program isn’t going to be turned around at the snap of a finger. But
wpde.com
Barricaded person in Scotland County taken into custody: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on the scene early Monday morning of a person who is barricaded in a home at Gibson Manor Apartments in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was taken into custody around 3...
