Tulsa, OK

okcfox.com

Atheist Community of Tulsa serves meals at Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans gave up a few hours of their Sunday to help the homeless at the Tulsa Day Center. Members of the Atheist Community of Tulsa served up a homemade meal this evening. They spent the day making beef stew and cornbread at home and...
Law enforcement searching for missing teenager

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Le Flore County Sheriff's Office and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police are searching for 16-year-old Aryiana Godsby, who went missing while visiting family in Talihina on Jan. 6. Godsby is from Red Oak, Tex. and law enforcement says she could be in the Oklahoma/...
Oklahoma State University hosts annual free medical camp

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Students interested in a career in medicine had a special opportunity in Stillwater on Saturday. Oklahoma State University hosted its annual free medical camp, Operation Orange, for students in grades 8 - 12. “If they come in and they're thinking about this, can really peak...
Gov. Stitt says he plans to prioritize education in second term

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Governor Kevin Stitt campaigned on the premise of making Oklahoma a “top ten state,” many metrics suggest there’s still a way to go. The governor kicks off his second term Monday with an inaugural ball in Oklahoma City. However, he outlined his priorities for the next four years at Friday’s ball in Tulsa.
