FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
Atheist Community of Tulsa serves meals at Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans gave up a few hours of their Sunday to help the homeless at the Tulsa Day Center. Members of the Atheist Community of Tulsa served up a homemade meal this evening. They spent the day making beef stew and cornbread at home and...
Oklahoma sees rise in accidental consumption of marijuana among children under 6
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A recent study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics is reporting a sharp rise in children under age 6 accidentally consuming edible marijuana. In 2017, there were 207 reported cases in the U.S. and in 2021 there were 3,054 reported cases, an increase of...
'Just completely blown away': McDonald's employee with autism helps customer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa McDonald's employee with autism is being called a hero due to her quick thinking on the job to help a teenage boy. "I clean tables and I mop floors and I bring food out," Shelby Fielding said. Fielding, 27, works at the McDonald's...
Law enforcement searching for missing teenager
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Le Flore County Sheriff's Office and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police are searching for 16-year-old Aryiana Godsby, who went missing while visiting family in Talihina on Jan. 6. Godsby is from Red Oak, Tex. and law enforcement says she could be in the Oklahoma/...
Family pleads for answers after Sand Springs teen dies from gunshot wound
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs family wants to know what led up to their 18-year-old son's death. The Sand Springs Police Department said Matthew Levi Smith died around 10:30 p.m. on December 28, 2022. "He was caring," said a family member. "He was just this happy 18-year-old...
Oklahoma State University hosts annual free medical camp
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Students interested in a career in medicine had a special opportunity in Stillwater on Saturday. Oklahoma State University hosted its annual free medical camp, Operation Orange, for students in grades 8 - 12. “If they come in and they're thinking about this, can really peak...
Team Griffin Basketball acquires basketball organization run by Oklahoma coach Gary Harper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Team Griffin Basketball announced this week it is acquiring the Team Buddy Buckets grassroots basketball program. Team Buddy Buckets was founded by Indiana Pacer Guard Buddy Hield and run by longtime Oklahoma high school coach Gary Harper. “Buddy Hield, Coach Harper and the entire Team...
Gov. Stitt says he plans to prioritize education in second term
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Governor Kevin Stitt campaigned on the premise of making Oklahoma a “top ten state,” many metrics suggest there’s still a way to go. The governor kicks off his second term Monday with an inaugural ball in Oklahoma City. However, he outlined his priorities for the next four years at Friday’s ball in Tulsa.
