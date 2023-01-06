ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Kentucky lawmaker proposes graduated state income tax

(The Center Square) – As Republicans in the Kentucky legislature are poised to reduce the state income tax to 4%, a Louisville Democrat is proposing an increase for people who earn six figures annually. State Rep. Lisa Willner said in a release she filed House Bill 111 in response...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bills would require in-person voting, identification for Nebraskans

Nebraskans would no longer be able to cast early ballots and would have only a few options for voter identification under a pair of bills introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday. One bill (LB228) would require in-person voting in primary and general elections, save for military personnel or nursing home...
NEBRASKA STATE
Education, taxes are officials’ priorities

Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining the House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will surface.
IOWA STATE
Louisiana lawmakers considering moving up start date on future sessions

(The Center Square) — Louisiana lawmakers may want to consider a constitutional amendment to move up legislative sessions, with the possibility of a break for Mardi Gras, according to lawmakers on a special joint study committee. A Joint Special Study Committee on Legislative Sessions held a hearing in Baton...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lawmakers endorse Statehouse bust to honor former Indiana governor

Former Gov. Joe Kernan, a South Bend Democrat who led the Hoosier State from 2003 to 2005 following the death of Gov. Frank O'Bannon, soon may be commemorated with a bust in the Indiana Statehouse. On Monday, the Indiana Senate unanimously adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 honoring Kernan's life and...
INDIANA STATE
Holcomb pledges to play until the buzzer to boost Indiana

The clock may be ticking on Gov. Eric Holcomb's second term as Indiana's chief executive. But Holcomb isn't throwing in the towel until the minute he hits the state's two-term limit in early 2025. That's the message the Republican governor delivered Tuesday night in his annual "State of the State"...
INDIANA STATE
Legislative hotline available to Kansans

Information about the 2023 Kansas Legislature is just a phone call away, thanks to the State Library of Kansas’ Legislative Hotline (1-800-432-3924). Calls to the toll-free number are answered by experienced reference and research librarians at the State Library. Questions may concern legislative representation, contact information, bill status, the...
KANSAS STATE
State set to recognize School Choice Week

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 School Choice Week in Georgia. With this proclamation, Kemp joined leaders across the country who have officially recognized the week as a time to celebrate educational options. Kemp’s proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic...
GEORGIA STATE
Stitt creates task force on child welfare

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday formed a Child Welfare Task Force. The panel will comprise 12 members whose focus will be to improve Oklahoma’s child welfare system. “One of a state’s most important responsibilities is to protect the lives and safety of its citizens,” Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Vermont

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Vermont using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VERMONT STATE
Wilkes-Barre council chairman, mayor say homes should be razed

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown asked city council on Tuesday to authorize the demolition of three structurally deficient homes that have long been an eyesore in South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood. Brdaric Excavating was the low bidder at $79,000 to raze the double-block homes at 440-442, 444-446 and 448-450 S. Franklin...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Degenfelder Announces Leadership Team, Monday Memos

Happy New Year! I am very excited to work with you in 2023, and beyond. I ran to be State Superintendent because I am a product of Wyoming public schools, a lifelong Wyomingite, and as such have a deeply held passion for ensuring our students are provided every opportunity to build a successful future right here in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
Eugene Kurth Woller goes home

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – Trusting in his Savior Jesus Christ for his salvation and eagerly anticipating the joy of heaven that awaited him, Eugene Kurth Woller, 76, of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, left this world unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, while celebrating Christmas with his son’s family in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MOUNT HOREB, WI
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Georgia

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE

