Kentucky lawmaker proposes graduated state income tax
(The Center Square) – As Republicans in the Kentucky legislature are poised to reduce the state income tax to 4%, a Louisville Democrat is proposing an increase for people who earn six figures annually. State Rep. Lisa Willner said in a release she filed House Bill 111 in response...
Bills would require in-person voting, identification for Nebraskans
Nebraskans would no longer be able to cast early ballots and would have only a few options for voter identification under a pair of bills introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday. One bill (LB228) would require in-person voting in primary and general elections, save for military personnel or nursing home...
Education, taxes are officials’ priorities
Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining the House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will surface.
Louisiana lawmakers considering moving up start date on future sessions
(The Center Square) — Louisiana lawmakers may want to consider a constitutional amendment to move up legislative sessions, with the possibility of a break for Mardi Gras, according to lawmakers on a special joint study committee. A Joint Special Study Committee on Legislative Sessions held a hearing in Baton...
Lawmakers endorse Statehouse bust to honor former Indiana governor
Former Gov. Joe Kernan, a South Bend Democrat who led the Hoosier State from 2003 to 2005 following the death of Gov. Frank O'Bannon, soon may be commemorated with a bust in the Indiana Statehouse. On Monday, the Indiana Senate unanimously adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 honoring Kernan's life and...
Holcomb pledges to play until the buzzer to boost Indiana
The clock may be ticking on Gov. Eric Holcomb's second term as Indiana's chief executive. But Holcomb isn't throwing in the towel until the minute he hits the state's two-term limit in early 2025. That's the message the Republican governor delivered Tuesday night in his annual "State of the State"...
Legislative hotline available to Kansans
Information about the 2023 Kansas Legislature is just a phone call away, thanks to the State Library of Kansas’ Legislative Hotline (1-800-432-3924). Calls to the toll-free number are answered by experienced reference and research librarians at the State Library. Questions may concern legislative representation, contact information, bill status, the...
State set to recognize School Choice Week
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 School Choice Week in Georgia. With this proclamation, Kemp joined leaders across the country who have officially recognized the week as a time to celebrate educational options. Kemp’s proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic...
Outgoing Illinois House Minority Leader resigns amid accusations of being too far to the left
(The Center Square) – Just as Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, leaves the Illinois General Assembly, some are excited about new leadership for the Republican party. After 24 years in the legislature, Durkin said it is time to leave, claiming the Republican Party in Illinois has...
Stitt creates task force on child welfare
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday formed a Child Welfare Task Force. The panel will comprise 12 members whose focus will be to improve Oklahoma’s child welfare system. “One of a state’s most important responsibilities is to protect the lives and safety of its citizens,” Stitt...
State ban on conversion therapy could be suspended by GOP-led rules committee
A legislative committee that reviews administrative rules is set to vote Thursday on a measure that, if passed, would suspend a recently implemented ban on the use of “conversion therapy” by counselors to attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The review by the...
NJ Gov. Murphy touts economy, state's film industry in State of the State Address
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy laid out a laundry list of accomplishments in his fifth "State of the State" Address in Trenton Tuesday afternoon. He touted the state's economy, from expected property tax decreases to a burgeoning film industry. Murphy said it is a good time to...
Pillen spotlights human trafficking concerns in first proclamation as Nebraska governor
In one of his first news conferences as the state's governor, Jim Pillen on Tuesday proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Nebraska, where officials say prosecutions for the crime have soared in recent years. "(It's) my first day of signing proclamations, and when I think about being the...
Missouri marijuana companies can now deduct business expenses on state income taxes
Marijuana companies will be able to deduct business expenses on their state taxes for the first time this year, a Missouri Department of Revenue spokeswoman confirmed to The Independent. Missourians voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2018. But under federal law, growing, transporting or selling marijuana remains a crime. Because...
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Vermont
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Vermont using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wilkes-Barre council chairman, mayor say homes should be razed
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown asked city council on Tuesday to authorize the demolition of three structurally deficient homes that have long been an eyesore in South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood. Brdaric Excavating was the low bidder at $79,000 to raze the double-block homes at 440-442, 444-446 and 448-450 S. Franklin...
Degenfelder Announces Leadership Team, Monday Memos
Happy New Year! I am very excited to work with you in 2023, and beyond. I ran to be State Superintendent because I am a product of Wyoming public schools, a lifelong Wyomingite, and as such have a deeply held passion for ensuring our students are provided every opportunity to build a successful future right here in Wyoming.
Eugene Kurth Woller goes home
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – Trusting in his Savior Jesus Christ for his salvation and eagerly anticipating the joy of heaven that awaited him, Eugene Kurth Woller, 76, of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, left this world unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, while celebrating Christmas with his son’s family in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Georgia
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
