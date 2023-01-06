ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Tatum: Harris County Election Systems In Need Of ‘Immediate Upgrades’

According to a postmortem report of the Harris County elections operations, the systems, methods, and personnel were inadequate to ensure a smooth election this past November. The report recommended that the system is in “immediate need of upgrades or replacements,” per the county’s Elections Administrator Cliff Tatum, who took office shortly before the Nov. 8 election.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats

During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston ISD Literacy Rate Drops, Exposing Major Social Problems

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major negative impact on literacy, but even after things have returned to mostly normal, Houston ISD kids are struggling with literacy. According to the latest reading screeners, about 44 percent of first graders are reading below the appropriate level. This is down 10 percent from 2019. Second and third graders are performing at similar levels. While the pandemic certainly exacerbated the problem, its causes predate the outbreak.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Water Infrastructure Needs Big Fixes

Houston was under a boil notice for two days this year, but that could be just a sign of things to come if the state doesn’t start investing in water infrastructure. Much like the electric grid, Texas’s water infrastructure is aging and poorly maintained, and in fact the two are often closely related. It was a loss of power that put the state’s largest city under a boil notice and closed schools all across the metropolitan area. When water pressure drops, even briefly, bacteria can seep in through holes and cracks in the pipes and lead to public health emergencies.
TEXAS STATE
Austin, TX
ABOUT

Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

