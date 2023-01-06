I'm glad to know it's just not my tastebuds that are having an issue, apparently, others in East Texas are tasting the same thing I am. Waking up on a Saturday morning and making a trip to the donut store is almost a ritualistic thing. Starting the weekend off with a hot glazed donut, powdered donut holes, chocolate-covered eclairs, and an apple fritter is the best way to get the weekend going. As you can tell I really enjoy donuts, except I'm having a hard time adjusting and getting over how the chocolate tastes on any donut - regular, cake, eclair, donut holes - it has a weird taste to it.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO