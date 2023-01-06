Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Don’t Miss Out on One of the BEST Little Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas
We are fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to food here in East Texas. And you can find some AMAZING Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas. But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham, Texas to be as amazing as it is.
How is This Not One of Everyone’s Favorite Pizza Options in Tyler, TX?
Help me understand: How is this not one of everyone's favorite pizza options in Tyler, Texas?. OK, to be fair, Ken's Pizza has long been one of our favorite spots for pizza in East Texas for quite a long time. At the same time, when it comes to this particular TYPE of Ken's Pizza, I've heard so many mixed reactions. Some people LOVE it. However, some people look at me like I'm crazy when I tell them it's my very favorite pizza.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Why Do East Texas Chocolate Donuts Taste Like They Come From A Nail Salon?
I'm glad to know it's just not my tastebuds that are having an issue, apparently, others in East Texas are tasting the same thing I am. Waking up on a Saturday morning and making a trip to the donut store is almost a ritualistic thing. Starting the weekend off with a hot glazed donut, powdered donut holes, chocolate-covered eclairs, and an apple fritter is the best way to get the weekend going. As you can tell I really enjoy donuts, except I'm having a hard time adjusting and getting over how the chocolate tastes on any donut - regular, cake, eclair, donut holes - it has a weird taste to it.
She Says These are the BEST She’s Ever Had in Tyler, TX–or Anywhere
One Tyler, Texas area woman said she thought she'd NEVER find macarons as good as the ones she'd had at a wedding about 5 years ago. But that all changed when she found THIS place. Granted, I've not had the joy of visiting Rose City Sweets as of yet. But...
Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years
This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
A Popular New Shoe Store is Officially Open Just One Hour From Tyler
You may've heard rumors about this shoe store opening at The Shops in Terrell, TX, well believe all of those rumors. Now you can peruse in person all the hottest new Hey Dude styles. "These shoes are something everyone can love. They are made of sustainable materials, they're super comfortable,...
I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It
It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
Tyler Residents Who Leave, Move To These 15 Appealing Cities the Most
East Texas is a wonderful place to raise a family, it's why my wife and I are doing it. And while there are certainly more people moving to Tyler, TX than leaving, there are of course a few folks moving out. Ever wonder where those losers move to?. We did...
KLTV
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
One Tyler Brewery Pledges to Re-Release an ‘Old-Time-Fave’ Every Week in ’23
Love me some True Vine Brewing hangs. I haven't been out since they enclosed the stage area, but now that they've done that it would appear that cold weather is no longer an excuse to keep you from a night out at one of Tyler, TX's best family-friendly hotspots. While...
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but […]
Teenager, 2 adults dead after crash in East Texas
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m. A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 […]
ktbb.com
Three killed in Wood County wreck
WOOD COUNTY — Three people, including a Longview woman, are killed in a Saturday evening crash on US 69, a mile southeast of Alba. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northwest. Another was traveling southeast and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding head on with the northwest-bound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Yet another vehicle is believed to have collided with the passenger side of the northwest-bound vehicle, apparently continuing into the trees on the south side of US 69. Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, was driving the southeast-bound vehicle. She was killed along with two Allen residents in the northwest-bound vehicle.
Traditions closes in Tyler after 23 years
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After 23 years in Tyler, the owners of Traditions announced Monday they made the decision to close the restaurant on Sunday. The owner, Robert Owens mentioned how times are tough since inflation has impacted the restaurant business. “Restaurants have had a pretty good blow the last few years. Our costs have […]
Documents: Tyler shooting began with argument in bank parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A shooting in Tyler that left one injured on Jan. 3 happened after an alleged argument in the parking lot of Texas Bank on Rhones Quarter Road, according to court documents. Tyler Police were called to the scene where one person had been shot in the back by an unidentified person. […]
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
KLTV
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents. ABC’s Matt Gutman talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the reporting he’s done for tonight's 20/20 special, including a new interview with Antonio Armstrong, Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing his parents.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0