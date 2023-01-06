ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

101.5 KNUE

How is This Not One of Everyone’s Favorite Pizza Options in Tyler, TX?

Help me understand: How is this not one of everyone's favorite pizza options in Tyler, Texas?. OK, to be fair, Ken's Pizza has long been one of our favorite spots for pizza in East Texas for quite a long time. At the same time, when it comes to this particular TYPE of Ken's Pizza, I've heard so many mixed reactions. Some people LOVE it. However, some people look at me like I'm crazy when I tell them it's my very favorite pizza.
TYLER, TX
US105

Why Do East Texas Chocolate Donuts Taste Like They Come From A Nail Salon?

I'm glad to know it's just not my tastebuds that are having an issue, apparently, others in East Texas are tasting the same thing I am. Waking up on a Saturday morning and making a trip to the donut store is almost a ritualistic thing. Starting the weekend off with a hot glazed donut, powdered donut holes, chocolate-covered eclairs, and an apple fritter is the best way to get the weekend going. As you can tell I really enjoy donuts, except I'm having a hard time adjusting and getting over how the chocolate tastes on any donut - regular, cake, eclair, donut holes - it has a weird taste to it.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years

This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It

It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home

“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Three killed in Wood County wreck

WOOD COUNTY — Three people, including a Longview woman, are killed in a Saturday evening crash on US 69, a mile southeast of Alba. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northwest. Another was traveling southeast and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding head on with the northwest-bound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Yet another vehicle is believed to have collided with the passenger side of the northwest-bound vehicle, apparently continuing into the trees on the south side of US 69. Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, was driving the southeast-bound vehicle. She was killed along with two Allen residents in the northwest-bound vehicle.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Traditions closes in Tyler after 23 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After 23 years in Tyler, the owners of Traditions announced Monday they made the decision to close the restaurant on Sunday. The owner, Robert Owens mentioned how times are tough since inflation has impacted the restaurant business. “Restaurants have had a pretty good blow the last few years. Our costs have […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31

ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents. ABC’s Matt Gutman talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the reporting he’s done for tonight's 20/20 special, including a new interview with Antonio Armstrong, Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing his parents.
CHANDLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
