4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
3 Reasons the Detroit Lions Have Hope in 2023
As fans already know all too well, being a Detroit Lions supporter comes with its fair share of ups and downs. If we’re being honest, the roller coaster mostly features downs, as the franchise has only qualified for the postseason three times since 2000, heading into the current campaign. The narrative has centered around building a culture and restocking the cupboard for the future all too often.
Detroit Lions game ball candidates after MASSIVE Week 18 win in Lambeau
It’s bitter-sweet really. The Detroit Lions were eliminated from playoff contention before they even kicked off against the Green Bay Packers. But, regardless of that, they played four quarters of good football and sent Aaron Rodgers & Co. packing too, knocking them out of the playoffs. Who deserves the...
Detroit Lions drop EPIC locker room celebration video after defeating Packers
One year ago, the Detroit Lions finished their 2021 regular season with a 3-13-1 record. Fast forward to the present and the Lions finished their 2022 campaign with a 9-8 record, which was nearly good enough for a spot in the NFL Playoffs. On Sunday night, the Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field to eliminate them from playoff contention, and following their big win, they celebrated in the locker room.
Detroit Red Wings look to Bertuzzi’s return to turn the tide against Jets
The Detroit Red Wings are set to take on the Winnipeg Jets in a highly-anticipated matchup tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams have had strong seasons thus far, but the Red Wings will be looking to rebound from a recent losing streak. Why it Matters. The Red Wings are...
Former Detroit Lions HC Jim Caldwell lands interview
According to a report from Jay Glazer, former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has landed an interview. Glazer reported on Sunday that Caldwell will interview with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach opening. Glazer added that former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is also scheduled to interview for the Panthers opening.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jamaal Williams put NFL on notice after knocking Packers out of playoffs
On Sunday Night Football, Jamaal Williams and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions took care of business as they were able to hold on for a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. During the game, Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season, which moved him past Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Following the game, Williams spoke to reporters and he put the NFL on notice.
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
Detroit Lions: quickfire takeaways in win against the Packers after playoff elimination
The Detroit Lions season ended tonight in Green Bay. While about an hour before the game, their playoff hopes were still alive, Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams made sure that died. And, so, the Lions had to play spoiler against the Packers. Quick Takeaways from Detroit Lions win...
Seattle Seahawks disrespect Detroit with ‘Thank You’ tweet
Heading into Week 18, the Seattle Seahawks‘ path to the 2022 NFL Playoffs was simple. First, they had to handle their own business by defeating the Los Angeles Rams, and second, they needed some help. That help was the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. If those two things happened, the Seahawks would get the No. 7 seed in the NFC. As we know, the Seahawks did win and so did the Lions.
Tyler Bertuzzi set to return Tuesday vs. Jets
For the Detroit Red Wings, offensive help is on the way. Wings coach Derek LaLonde reported that Forward Tyler Bertuzzi would return tomorrow night when the Winnipeg Jets come to town. Bertuzzi has been back skating with the team for over a week now, and LaLonde said last week he...
Detroit Lions sign 10 players following win over Packers
Though they will not be playing playoff football, Sunday night was special for the Detroit Lions as they were able to defeat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. With the win, the Lions finished their 2022 season with a 9-8 record, which is pretty impressive considering they only had three wins last season. A day after their win, the Lions announced they have signed 10 players to Reserve/Future contracts.
John Cominsky to Detroit Lions: ‘Can you please bring me back?’
When Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes took over for the “Quinntricia” regime, one of their main goals was to change what had become a toxic culture in the Detroit Lions organization. That is exactly what they have been successfully able to do in their first two seasons, and because of that, players, want to be a part of it. One of those players is John Cominsky.
Quay Walker apologizes for pushing Detroit Lions medical staffer
If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, you likely saw the incident that took place in the fourth quarter involving Packers LB Quay Walker and a Lions medical staffer. The Lions’ medical staffer was on the field to help RB D’Andre Swift, who was down on the field after taking a big hit when Walker inexplicably shoved him. Walker was given an unsportsmanlike penalty and he was ejected from the game. On Monday, he apologized for his actions.
Detroit Pistons Face Off Against Red-hot Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll, winning 12 of their last 15 games, and are looking to continue this streak as they host the Detroit Pistons for a return game on Tuesday night. The team had an impressive road win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday with six players scoring in double figures and an efficient triple-double performance from James Harden.
Detroit Lions way-too-early 2023 game-by-game predictions [Vol. 1.0]
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books, and following their impressive 20-16 win at Lambeau Field over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, they finished with an overall record of 9-8. The fact that the Lions had a winning season after winning just three games in 2021 is pretty darn impressive. That being said, things are just getting started in the Motor City, and you can bank on it that the Lions will have an even better team in 2023.
Detroit Lions 2023 home/away opponents finalized
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though our Detroit Lions won eight of their last ten games to finish with a 9-7 record, they came up one game short of making the playoffs. Now, it is time to start looking ahead at the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule. Of course, we will not know what the Lions’ week-by-week schedule will look like until next spring sometime (it came out on May 12th this year), but we now know the Lions’ home/away opponents for next season.
Detroit Lions fans go nuts at Lambeau Field as Seahawks miss FG
Heading into Sunday’s Week 18 games, the Detroit Lions‘ path to the NFL Playoffs was very simple. First, they needed the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the Los Angeles Rams, and second, they had to beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Well, just moments ago, the Seahawks had a chance to beat the Rams on a last-second field goal but Seahawks K Jason Meyers choked.
Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting defense for Week 18 matchup vs. Packers
The Detroit Lions defense still has quite a way to go before they can be considered an elite unit, but, that being said, they have most definitely come a long way since earlier in the season when they were the worst unit in football. The defense’s final regular season test comes on Sunday Night Football when the Lions travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. With a victory, coupled with a Seattle Seahawks loss, the Lions would earn a playoff berth.
