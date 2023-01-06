Read full article on original website
Related
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD approves 2023-24 academic calendar
Students will have about 30 days off during the 2023-24 school year. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD students will have about 30 days of no school during the 2023-24 school year. The board of trustees approved the 2023-24 academic calendar in a 6-1 vote at its Dec. 19 meeting. Trustee...
Lewisville renews contract with substitute teacher provider ESS South Central
Lewisville ISD board members renewed the district's contract with ESS during a Dec. 12 board meeting. (Courtesy Lewisville ISD) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved to renew its contract with ESS South Central, which is a third-party company that supplies the district with substitutes, during a Dec. 12 meeting.
Texas schools receive over $54 million for career and technical education programs
Texas schools and colleges use funds from Jobs and Education for Texans grants to create and expand license, certificate and post-secondary degree programs in high-demand fields. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In an effort to expand access to career and technical education programs, the Texas Workforce Commission distributed over $54 million to...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0