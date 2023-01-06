ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Ackles’ Texas Home With Wife Danneel Is a Lakefront Paradise! See Photos Inside

By Samantha Agate
 4 days ago
Texas is home to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles. The Emmy nominee and his wife, Danneel Ackles, decided that the city of Austin was the perfect place to purchase a home and raise their three kids: Justice, Zeppelin and Arrow.

Jensen, who grew up in nearby Dallas, fell in love with the house immediately upon seeing it. There was only one problem — it wasn’t for sale. Luckily, the owners of the five-bedroom, 7,500-square-foot abode were looking to move which led the couple to put in an offer right away.

“My wife and I needed to say ‘OK, where do we really want to be and where do we want to plant our roots?’ Coming back home to Texas, being around family, being around friends, was a priority for us,” he told KXAN in January 2018 of moving to the Lone Star State from California. “This was kind of the natural first choice.”

After purchasing the property, they embarked on a home renovation journey to create their dream space. The pair decided they did not want a formal living room, and instead went with a more modern approach. “We wanted it to feel like an old lake house,” the Days of Our Lives alum said in a November 2018 Architectural Digest video.

They also wanted to make sure that they had enough space to host parties and play music with their guests. In the corner of the living room, Jensen and Danneel placed several guitars for impromptu jam sessions with their friends and family. As for the paintings on the walls in the entertainment space, most of them were made by local artists.

Adjacent to the living room, The Boys star and the One Life to Live actress installed a bar in the area that once served as a formal dining room. One of Jensen’s favorite parts of the whole house is the porch just outside of the living room with a giant Cypress dining table made out of a sinker log that was once buried in New Orleans.

“We’ve had holiday dinners out here, we’ve had long hangout conversations,” he shared, with Danneel adding that the table is “a little piece of home” for her. The beauty was born and raised in Louisiana before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a modeling and acting career.

The gorgeous home isn’t the only piece of property the pair own in Texas. Jensen and Danneel opened up a brewery called Family Business Beer Co. in January 2018 along with her brother, Gino, and their parents.

Keep scrolling to see photos inside of Jensen and Danneel’s Texas home.

