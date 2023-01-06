ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Texas First Rentals acquires Colleyville construction equipment company Rental One

Texas First Rentals provides construction and portable power equipment. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas First Rentals announced its acquisition of Rental One, an equipment and storage container rental company, in a Dec. 13 news release. A division of industrial company Holt, Texas First Rentals offers aerial, dirt and portable construction equipment, the press release stated. The company provides boom lifts, excavators, generators, pumps and trench safety equipment.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Argyle Town Council retains legal services to oppose routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line

Argyle Town Council retained counsel to help officials and residents in opposing the proposed routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Town of Argyle) Argyle Town Council retained counsel to help officials and residents in opposing the proposed routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line...
ARGYLE, TX
