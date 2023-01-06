Read full article on original website
Plano City Council approves contract to help with litter removal
Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with litter removal at 94 sites around the city. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with removing litter from parks and trails in the city during its Jan. 9 meeting. Plano Parks and Recreation awarded...
Texas First Rentals acquires Colleyville construction equipment company Rental One
Texas First Rentals provides construction and portable power equipment. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas First Rentals announced its acquisition of Rental One, an equipment and storage container rental company, in a Dec. 13 news release. A division of industrial company Holt, Texas First Rentals offers aerial, dirt and portable construction equipment, the press release stated. The company provides boom lifts, excavators, generators, pumps and trench safety equipment.
Keller city council revises senior center fees
The Keller Senior Activity Center is located at 640 Johnson Road. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The Keller City Council unanimously voted to revise the Keller Senior Activity Center membership fees in a meeting on Dec. 20. Revised membership fees will be $20 for Keller residents and $70 for non-residents. Two non-residents...
Dallas Water Utilities warns about fraudulent signage posted on doors
Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about fraudulent door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." City officials said in a press release that customers should...
Plano City Council approves allocation of $1.9M to combat homelessness
The City of Plano received $1.9 million in HOME-ARP funds in 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano City Council unanimously approved a plan for the allocation of its $1.9 million HOME American Rescue Plan funds during its Jan. 9 meeting. According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, the City of Plano received...
H-E-B project plat, site plan for potential second Frisco location gets 30-day extension
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Community Impact staff) The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved a 30-day extension for an H-E-B Grocery Co.-proposed project Jan. 10. The extension covers a conveyance plat and site plan that designates...
Lewisville City Council approves zone change requests for planned housing developments
Lewisville City Council approved zone change requests for planned housing developments Jan. 9. (Community Impact file photo) More housing options are slated for Lewisville after the City Council approved three zone change requests. An ordinance granting a zone change will allow for a planned development at 301 and 333 Uecker...
Project proposed to bring 186 multifamily units to north McKinney
The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a multifamily project in north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a project that would bring a 186-unit multifamily development to north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. The development is planned for...
DART GoLink to expand hours of operation in 2023
Dallas Area Rapid Transit GoLink will have an altered schedule in 2023. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Dallas Area Rapid Transit is making “major improvements” to its bus routes and GoLink services beginning Jan. 23, according to a news release from the transit company. Per the release, DART...
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
Argyle looking to make progress on major road projects in 2023
Construction continues on Stonecrest Road and other streets in Argyle. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) As issues with mobility in Argyle persist, town officials hope to get some clarity on construction projects planned for its two major roads. Denton County has seen massive population growth in recent years, and Argyle has been...
Frisco P&Z commission to consider conveyance plat, site plan for potential 2nd H-E-B project
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Two items related to a future big box retail grocery store located on land owned by the H-E-B Grocery Company are listed on the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission’s Jan. 10 meeting agenda.
Filing deadline set for Richardson mayor and City Council elections
Richardson residents are able to file for a spot on the May 6 general election for Richardson mayor and City Council starting Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson residents are able to file for a spot on the May 6 general election for Richardson mayor and City Council starting Jan. 18, according to a discussion during a Jan. 9 City Council meeting.
Trophy Club Town Council discusses new roundabouts to help mitigate traffic
The Trophy Club Town Council is considering installing more roundabouts like this one at the intersection of Trophy Club Drive and Trophy Lake Drive. (Courtesy of Teague Nall and Perkins, Inc.) The Trophy Club Town Council discussed options to move forward with traffic mitigation efforts during their regular session Dec....
Candidacy filing for Lewisville, Coppell councils begins Jan. 18
Candidacy filing for Lewisville and Coppell city council seats will begin Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville and Coppell residents seeking city council spots can file for candidacy in their respective cities beginning Jan. 18. The filing period for both cities will end Feb. 17. Early voting will begin April...
Coppell library reverses plan to become cashless facility
Cozby Library and Community Commons will continue to accept cash as a form of payment. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cozby Library and Community Commons will continue to accept cash as a form of payment after previously intending to become a cashless facility. The Coppell library previously announced plans to go cashless...
Argyle Town Council retains legal services to oppose routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line
Argyle Town Council retained counsel to help officials and residents in opposing the proposed routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Town of Argyle) Argyle Town Council retained counsel to help officials and residents in opposing the proposed routes of Oncor’s Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD approves 2023-24 academic calendar
Students will have about 30 days off during the 2023-24 school year. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD students will have about 30 days of no school during the 2023-24 school year. The board of trustees approved the 2023-24 academic calendar in a 6-1 vote at its Dec. 19 meeting. Trustee...
Frisco trash, recycling, outdoor watering schedules to change for 2023
Frisco residents living west of Independence Parkway and south of Main Street will now have a Tuesday trash and recycling pickup day. (Courtesy city of Frisco) More than 2,000 West Frisco residents will see a change in their recycling and trash schedules starting Jan. 9, 2023. Residents living in the...
Dallas County has 20 of the busiest roads in Texas, report shows
Eighteen of the most gridlocked roadways in Texas are located in Dallas County, according to a Texas A&M Transportation Institute report. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) While still below prepandemic levels, traffic congestion continues to grow on Texas roadways, and 20 of the most gridlocked are located in Dallas County,...
