Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
Related
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder for Guthrie shooting
A Hopkinsville man is charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting incident from early Saturday morning in Guthrie. An arrest warrant from Guthrie police for 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville says a group of people had been hanging out together at a home in the Green Acres Subdivision when Fox and Jerry Britt arrived at the residence in a gray Mitsubishi.
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Domestic Assault
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance locating Squencer Barbee. The individual below has active warrants for Domestic Assault. If you have any information on this individual, please get in touch with the Gallatin Police Department (615-452-1313) or email [email protected]
wnky.com
WCSO in search of subject in package theft
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a person in a package theft. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a person stole a package on the porch of a home off of Memphis Junction Road. If you know this man or vehicle, call the...
Police Warn Of 'Funny Money' Circulating In Tennessee
"Funny money is making its rounds again."
WIS-TV
Grammy winner killed in SWAT shooting after allegedly holding his family captive
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A four-time Grammy-winning sound engineer, wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges, is dead after being shot by a SWAT officer at his Hermitage home. Metro Nashville Police said Mark Capps, 54, was wanted for kidnapping his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. The shooting...
Kevion Davis Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge in Nashville
January 5, 2023 – Teams of detectives are working to locate Kevion Larquez Davis, 18, who is wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder, for Wednesday night’s shooting of another teen who was walking out of Resha’s Market at 717 25th Avenue North. The victim,...
Keesean Campbell Wanted on Criminal Homicide for Nashville Short Term Rental Townhome Shooting
January 9, 2023 – Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on criminal homicide & agg robbery charges in connection with Sun morning’s gunfire inside a short-term rental townhome on Douglas Ave that killed 1 teen & critically wounded another. See Campbell or know where he is? Please call 615-742-7463.
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
wgnsradio.com
15-Year Old Kayden Lynn Watkins--Missing Since Dec. 29
(MURFREESBORO) The mother of a 15-year old girl told police that her daughter has not been seen since Dec. 29, 2022. Kayden Lynn Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Kayden is known to frequent the...
WSMV
Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department worked on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road on Sunday evening. Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared. Around 6:30 p.m., police said the roadway was cleared.
fox17.com
'Help me Lord': Harrowing 911 call details moments leading up to Michaela Carter's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 911 call released to the Metro Council on Thursday tracks the harrowing moments that led to a 24-year-old Nashville woman's death. Michaela Carter was shot in the chest and leg by her ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, in November 2021 after he kicked in her door. She died days later.
WSMV
Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
Woman shot in vehicle following argument at Midtown Nashville bar
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North.
School bus involved in fatal 2-vehicle collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Friday.
WSMV
Video shows what happened during deadly I-24 road rage shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department released dashcam video that shows what happened during a fatal Interstate 24 Christmas day shooting. Officials originally believed that a black sedan with chrome trim may have been involved in the shooting death of 37-year-old Chris Spaunhorst, but video shows shots were coming from a black Kia Optima.
wnky.com
2 arrested after record amount of crystal methamphetamine seized in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – A record seizure of crystal methamphetamine in Warren County is no longer bound for Bowling Green after an ongoing investigation. According to the Warren County Drug Task Force, authorities developed information of a possible load of narcotics heading to Bowling Green. Detectives and the Kentucky...
3 Nashville drug dealers sentenced to over a decade in prison
A Nashville man, the final defendant in a large drug distribution conspiracy, will spend more than 17 years behind bars after being sentenced earlier this week, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.
wjle.com
Prisoner Found in Jail with Cocaine and Fentanyl Hidden in Rectum
A prisoner at the jail was found last week with cocaine and fentanyl hidden in his rectum. 22-year-old Caleb Ryan Warrick of Lebanon is charged with possession of a schedule II drug (cocaine), possession of a schedule II drug (fentanyl) and bringing contraband into a penal institution. His bond is $60,000 and he will make a court appearance January 5.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
OBITUARY: Taneika A. Sanders
Taneika A. Sanders was born in Nashville, TN December 28, 1976, to late Joe D. Maney and Cynthia A. Sanders-Gentry. She was the oldest of two children. Taneika passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Taneika received her education from Metro Nashville Public Schools where she attended Whites Creek Comprehensive...
Comments / 0