Deerfield Beach, FL

Trial in XXXTentacion's murder may begin by end of January

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI - The murder trial in the death of local rapper XXXTentacion may begin this month.

Attorneys attended a hearing in the case Friday.

Prosecutors are hoping to begin jury selection by the end of January.

The rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Swayne Onfroy, was leaving a business in Deerfield Beach when he was ambushed and shot to death by two accused robbers.

Lawyers for one of the murder suspects, Dedrick Williams, filed a motion for rapper Drake to testify at the trial -- believing that previous tension between Drake and XXXtentacion -- could be linked to the murder.

There has not been any evidence that  Drake was involved.

Miami, FL
It's all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It's all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

