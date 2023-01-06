Read full article on original website
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
Lakers News: Watch Bryce James Slam Home Alley-Oop Dunk
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, it seems.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Paul Pierce says Nets' Kevin Durant calling out his teammates is when 'everything started to change'
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been a superstar in the NBA seemingly since he entered the league in 2007 as the first overall draft pick out of Texas. With that status has come with stellar play and sometimes, him doing things that most players wouldn’t dream about doing. One of those things is calling out teammates.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says That Delayed Paperwork Led To The Lakers Trading For Russell Westbrook Over Buddy Hield
A lot has gone wrong for the Los Angeles Lakers since they won the championship in 2020. They have had Anthony Davis deal with some significant injury issues which meant that, for the longest time, he was a shell of himself, until this season and their front office has seemingly made one wrong decision after another.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
TNT’s NBA Crew Trolled Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe on Thursday
The laughter started shortly after the show came on the air on Thursday night.
NFL rumors: Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is head coach candidate (again) | Which team is interested?
Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is preparing to walk up and down the team’s sideline Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, hoping to make the right series of calls to help the Eagles clinch their first NFC East title since 2009 when they take on the Giants. However, Gannon could be on another team’s sideline at the beginning of next year and taking on a different role.
NBA Twitter reacts to short-handed Sixers cruising to easy win over Pistons
The Philadelphia 76ers invaded Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon short-handed as they took on the Detroit Pistons. The Sixers were missing Joel Embiid due to left foot soreness and PJ Tucker due to a non-COVID illness. It didn’t matter as Philadelphia was able to come away with a rather...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers at Pistons: James Harden Posts Triple-Double in Win Without Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker
3 observations after Harden posts triple-double, Sixers earn win in Detroit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. James Harden sped to a triple-double Sunday afternoon and the Sixers had little trouble picking up a road win over the Pistons. The team moved to 24-15 this season with a 123-111 victory.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Destroyed A Utah Jazz Player After Dunking On John Stockton And Getting Heckled By A Fan
Michael Jordan taking things personally might have sparked a memefest, but the man truly meant business when someone touched a nerve. And it didn't necessarily have to be a player. One such instance saw a fan heckling Jordan for dunking on John Stockton, and yelling at the Chicago Bulls legend...
Yardbarker
Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing
But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes on why NBA players dislike Chris Paul
Matt Barnes is one of the more iconic NBA players of his generation both on and off the court. Although he is something of an acquired taste, there is no denying that Barnes is tapped into basketball players’ mentalities in a way few others are. That is part of...
Pistons' Jalen Duren a Game-Time Decision vs. 76ers
The Detroit Pistons may have to get past an Eastern Conference powerhouse without their starting center. Ky Carlin reports that Jalen Duren is a game-time decision against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an ankle injury. Duren is flourishing early in his NBA career. The rookie center has moved into the...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game. The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games....
Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit Pistons with 20 points and 13 rebounds in loss to 76ers
The Detroit Pistons got off to a strong start in their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, with Isaiah Stewart scoring 10 points early in the first quarter. However, as the game went on, the Pistons’ energy dissipated and fell 123-111 to the 76ers. Why It Matters: The...
Yardbarker
Jets bettors lose on brutal bad beat in Week 18 loss to Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth on Sunday with their win over the New York Jets. They also handed some bettors one of the worst beats you will ever see. Miami closed as a 3.5-point favorite heading into the game. They took a 9-6 lead when Jason Sanders converted a 50-yard field goal with just 18 seconds left in the game.
