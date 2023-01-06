Read full article on original website
Nobody argues over how much fun it is to go Up North. But, can we agree on where it starts? Apparently not.
When it comes to a vacation or an escape, there are few places more popular for Michiganders than the state’s relatively ambiguous ‘Up North’ region. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark attempts to define ‘Up North.’
Michigan’s Largest Landowner Isn’t Based In Michigan
Have you ever wondered just exactly who it is that owns the land we live on? If you own your own property you probably understand the importance of making sure you're adding value to it, but in general, I've always wondered who owns the most land in Michigan. Is it...
‘Purchase with a purpose,’ Michigan overstock stores uplift local communities, help customers save
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI-- From a “backyard hobby” to a business with 28 locations around Michigan, B2 Outlet Stores are helping customers save money, while giving back to communities. B2 was founded in 2014 by Matt Smith, CEO, and his father Duane Smith, who serves as the company’s president....
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
fox2detroit.com
Camp for free when you volunteer at Michigan state park campgrounds
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking campground hosts for the upcoming season. In exchange for volunteering as a campground host, you'll get to camp for free. Campground hosts spend at least a month volunteering at one of 112 state park and state forest campgrounds....
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
What Did Michigan’s License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?
Michigan is credited with being the home of the auto industry. Detroit is known around the world as "The Motor City". One of the most well-known names in the world, Henry Ford is credited with creating the assembly line, which pulled the vehicle along instead of employees walking around, which took more time.
wrif.com
This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network
BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
WNEM
Michigan "serial monster" update
Michigan State Police are teaming up with several groups to search every major road for human trafficking victims. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. New COVID variant becoming dominant strain in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Doctors...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Willy Wonka-esque immersive chocolate village coming to Michigan
TROY, MI - A sweet exhibit is coming to Michigan in 2023 that’s a little Willy Wonka-esque. Get ready for Choco Town at Oakland Mall in Troy. The immersive experience will tempt your taste buds for a limited time beginning March 16. Tickets go on sale for the Fever-run...
michiganradio.org
Michigan hopes to clean up all 450 of its abandoned oil and gas wells in the next 2 years
The U.S. Department of the Interior is establishing an office to tackle cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells — so-called "orphan wells." The department said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is setting up the Orphaned Wells Program Office “to ensure effective, accountable, and efficient implementation of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investment in orphaned well clean up.”
Michigan's cannabis industry in 2023
Good morning, and happy Monday! Let's get to the news ... The cannabis industry in Michigan went through some growing pains in 2022. As the price of marijuana products declined, cannabis companies had to fight to survive unless they were willing to be innovative and bring in new types and a variety...
Michigan author promises new info on Edmund Fitzgerald wreck in latest book
BAY CITY, MI — Michigan author and Great Lakes historian Ric Mixter is speaking in Bay City this month on his latest book, “Tattletale Sounds: The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations,” which promises new information on the wreck nearly half a century later. Mixter will give a talk from...
What Michigan's minimum wage increase means for small businesses
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's minimum wage rises above $10 starting this year, but what does that mean for Michigan small businesses who may have small margins? The increase from $9.87 to $10.10 was set by the "Michigan Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018" and is part of multiple annual increases. Marick Masters, a professor of business at Wayne State University says this raise should be manageable when it comes to small businesses in the state."Most recent year, you had about 170,000 person increase in the number of employees in small businesses in Michigan. So that's something you want to sustain, and you wouldn't want to set the minimum wage perhaps at a level that would detract from that," says Masters.He says small businesses have been leading the way in job growth, not only nationally but in Michigan as well. He added about two million people in the state work for small businesses, about 48% of the workforce. More information on the 2023 increase can be found here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Can you stay anonymous if you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Michigan?
Can you remain anonymous in Michigan if you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions prize?. Yes, but there are some steps you’re going to have to take. But, that’s OK, you’ve got time. You’re rich now. Under Michigan law, players who win more than $10,000 playing...
bridgemi.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse. Here’s how to deal.
Parts of Michigan saw mere minutes of sunlight for the first eight days of the year. Climate change has lowered ice cover on the Great Lakes, leading to more moisture in the atmosphere. Experts have a trio of suggestions to combat the gloominess of gray skies over the winter. Five...
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
wkar.org
Michiganders should check FCC broadband map by Friday
An online map from the Federal Communications Commission will be used this year to determine how federal funds are allocated to states for broadband improvements. The FCC National Broadband Map allows individuals to look up their address and see the types of internet services and speeds that should be available to them.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan DNR hiring seasonal workers for spring, summer -- How to apply
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has started looking for workers who want to spend time outside this spring and summer. Seasonal park workers and park rangers are needed. Pay for park workers starts at $15 an hour, and the position includes up to 1,040 hours between...
