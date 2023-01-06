Read full article on original website
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016
Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.
Saraya Reveals Why She Was Scared To Re-Sign With WWE
There's no denying AEW star Saraya made her name in WWE as Paige, where she won two Women's World Championships and the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship during her injury-shortened career. But when it became clear last year she could make her long awaited in-ring return, Saraya knew going back to her old company would be a risky decision. In a new interview with Metro, Saraya revealed that she thought about going back to WWE, but ultimately became afraid she might end up "sitting on my arse for another five years."
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
WWE Raw Preview (1/9): Alexa Bliss To Explain Her Vicious Attack On Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, More
Alexa Bliss will attempt to explain her vicious attack on "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair during tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. On last week's show, Bliss was distracted in her match with "The EST" for the "Raw" Women's Championship by two unknown figures wearing Uncle Howdy masks and Bray Wyatt's logo appearing on the titantron. As the symbol was shown, the 31-year-old's mood began to alter. After initially assaulting the referee, Bliss would turn her attention to Belair, busting her open with a DDT on the steel steps at ringside. The attack came after Bliss struck Belair with a vase on the December 19, 2022, episode of "Raw" after Wyatt's logo appeared during a backstage interview segment. The three-time "Raw" Women's Champion recently brushed off questions about her mental wellbeing regarding Wyatt, but she will now look to set the record straight following her disturbing actions seven nights ago.
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Whether WWE Could Be Purchased By The Khan Family
Remember in July when Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from WWE? Well, it truly does seem that the more things change, the more they stay the same as WWE officially announced McMahon's return to the board. With the idea of a sale firmly on the table, his return has led to loads of speculation — plenty of which having to do with potential buyers.
Dave Bautista Says He And Fellow WWE Champion Weren't 'Getting Equal Opportunities'
Six-time WWE world champion Dave Bautista has revealed that he didn't feel he received the same opportunities as John Cena outside of the ring. In a recent interview with GQ, the WWE star-turned-actor spoke about some key moments in his wrestling career, one of which was how his original run in WWE came to an end. In 2009, despite being a legitimate draw who helped usher in a popularity boom for the company, he felt as though he was not receiving the treatment commensurate with a star of his stature.
Britt Baker Comments On Four Years In AEW
AEW star Dr. Britt Baker DMD took to Twitter on Sunday to reflect on being with All Elite Wrestling for four years. "Has it really been 4 years today? Wow. We've come a long way, but there's still work to be done. LFG. Love me or hate me, I'll always be the first female signed to @AEW Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker DMD," wrote Baker.
Uncle Howdy Has A Question For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
"Do you feel in charge?" Uncle Howdy repeatedly asked Alexa Bliss on the 1/9 "WWE Raw" in Birmingham, Alabama, shortly after a video flashed on the TitanTron interspersed with images of Bliss' days as an accomplice of Bray Wyatt. The video included images of a swingset from Alexa's Playground and her infamous betrayal of Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.
Kurt Angle Believes Current WWE Star Should Be Pushed Into The World Championship Picture
Kurt Angle has held six world titles in WWE, and now currently sees massive potential in a younger star — Chad Gable. During his WWE career, Gable has mostly worked within tag teams such as American Alpha, alongside Jason Jordan, and currently Alpha Academy, alongside Otis. Gable has won tag team gold with both teams, however, he has not found success as a singles star to this point in his career. While Gable has not reached that level of stardom yet, Angle recalled what advice he gave to Gable to help him stand out.
New Top Contenders Emerge As WWE Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Titles
WWE has created new contenders for The Usos on "WWE Raw" this week as The Judgment Day ended up winning a tag team turmoil match to earn a future shot at the gold. However, WWE interestingly promoted the match as one that would lead to a shot at the "Raw" Tag Team Championship specifically, rather than saying the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, which raised some eyebrows.
Dan Severn Hid This From Vince McMahon When Signing With WWE
Dan Severn was a master of many things when it came to his decades-long fighting career. But when it came time for WWF to sign him to a contract in the 1990s, the former MMA champion said in a recent interview that his sly approach to not fully revealing his age is what allowed him to slip into the locker room.
Baron Corbin's Big Boast On WWE Raw Regarding Roman Reigns Is True
Roman Reigns has been a seemingly indomitable force in WWE since his reemergence in the Summer of 2020. In the time since his return, he has not been pinned. Though he has faced losses in tag team action and via disqualification, no one has been able to pin the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Xavier Woods' Health Reportedly Affecting The New Day's Booking
At NXT Deadline on December 10, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods triumphed over Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. Since then, however, Woods has only competed in two matches — a successful tag title defense against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in "NXT," as well as a victory over Imperium in a six-man tag team match alongside Madcap Moss at a house show on December 27. That's because according to PWInsider, he's dealing with injuries and thus, hasn't been fully cleared to return to the ring just yet.
Original Four Horsemen Member Didn't Watch Ric Flair's Last Match
"Ric Flair's Last Match" occurred last July, as Flair teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair and Andrade claimed victory in one of the most viewed independent events in professional wrestling history, but at least one former stablemate of Flair's in the Four Horsemen did not tune in to watch.
Opponents Announced For The Great Muta's Retirement Match
In June 2022, legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Muto, otherwise known as The Great Muta, announced he was embarking a on retirement tour. Pro Wrestling NOAH previously announced that Muta would team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin for his final match on January 22 in Yokohama. We now know that Muta, Sting, and Allin will take on the trio of Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji in the main event that is being labeled "End of Nightmare."
IMPACT Wrestling Star Discusses Drifting Apart From Ethan Page
Once a powerful tag team, Josh Alexander and Ethan Page now find themselves "in separate sandboxes doing separate things with separate goals." Joining forces in 2011, Alexander and Page had a decade-long run as one of professional wrestling's most dominant tag teams, with appearances in Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Ring of Honor, and most notably, IMPACT Wrestling. Though they began as the Monster Mafia, it wasn't until they both reached IMPACT that the duo truly soared, morphing into The North and racking up two reigns as IMPACT Tag Team Champions — with their first establishing them as the longest-reigning champions in the company's history.
Renee Paquette Applauds 'The Balls' Of Mercedes Mone
Reneé Paquette is watching proudly as her former WWE coworker Mercedes Moné embarks on her expedition back into the independent pro wrestling scene for the first time in more than a decade. On the latest episode of "The Sessions" podcast, Paquette opened up about watching Moné make her...
Legendary Promoter Johnny Powers Dead At 79
As documented by Slam, National Wrestling Federation co-founder and legendary promoter Johnny Powers passed away peacefully in his Smithville, Ontario home on December 30, 2022. Born Dennis Waters on March 23, 1943, Powers began training at the age of 15 and had his first professional match at 17 while studying...
