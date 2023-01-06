Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Gov. Kotek to declare homelessness state of emergency in Oregon after being sworn in
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek took the oath of office Monday afternoon and delivered her inaugural address to a joint session of the Oregon Legislature, outlining an ambitious agenda including the immediate declaration of a homelessness state of emergency. The inauguration came a few hours after the...
KTVB
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
KTVB
'No one is immune to a bullet' | Uvalde victims' families pushing for change and accountability as Texas Legislature begins business
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde families scarred by tragedy are keeping strong, continuing to tell their stories seven months after the worst school shooting in Texas history. Victims’ loved ones hope to bring their advocacy to Austin as the Texas Legislature returns. “The constant reminder is that we don’t...
KTVB
‘Were there warning signs?’ Teachers union president asks after 6-year-old shoots teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a six-year-old student shot and injured his teacher at Richneck Elementary, the head of the state’s teachers union is asking whether there were any warning signs that could have prevented the shooting. Virginia Education Association President Dr. James Fedderman is also calling on...
Comments / 0