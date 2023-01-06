The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t really make a big splash in free agency before the season started, but it’s not hard to see who their most valuable signing of the offseason was. After swinging a trade with the Seattle Kraken in March 2022 for defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell, the team managed to bring back the former on a ridiculously cheap two-year deal worth $800,000 annually. Considering his namesake in the league and the minutes he still plays at his age, it’s safe to say that this is about as heavy a discount as you can get for someone like Giordano.

20 HOURS AGO