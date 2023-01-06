ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?

The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
Mother of Tristan Thompson died suddenly

The mother of former NBA player Tristan Thompson died suddenly on Thursday. TMZ reported Friday that Thompson’s mother Andrea suffered a heart attack at home in Toronto on Thursday. She was taken to a local hospital where medical workers try to resuscitate her, but their attempts were unsuccessful. Tristan flew from Los Angeles to Toronto... The post Mother of Tristan Thompson died suddenly appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
