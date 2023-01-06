Read full article on original website
khn.org
NY Governor Pledges $1 Billion To Filling Gaps In Mental Health System
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined during her State of the State address her plan to address untreated mental health issues in the state, saying the money will go toward more psychiatric beds, increased outpatient services, and hospital reforms. Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed Tuesday a $1 billion, multiple-year mental health...
khn.org
Connecticut Expands Medicaid To Children Of All Immigrants
Meanwhile, in New York City, officials defended legislation designed to charge municipal retirees who don't opt into the Medicare Advantage plan for coverage. Other news from across the country covers covid deaths in Orange County, rural Latinx violence survivors, marijuana sales in Connecticut, and more. For Gabriela, the recent expansion...
khn.org
Big Health Insurers Plan Legal Battle Over Biden Medicare Advantage Audits
Stat reports that at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Humana, Centene, and CVS Health-Aetna executives explained concerns over upcoming final rules on audits, also known as risk adjustment data validation. Meanwhile, the New York nurses strike entered a second day, among other news. Big health insurers who spoke at the...
khn.org
New Laws In Utah, Other States Aim At Restricting Trans Health Care
News outlets report on a number of efforts across the states to limit gender-affirming health care for transgender people, with Republican lawmakers "zeroing-in on questions of bodily autonomy," as the AP reports. Laws targeting LGBTQ+ matters in Texas are also in the news. After a midterm election and record flow...
