Cohasset, MA

Fire Breaks Out At Former Home Of Missing Cohasset Mother, Real Estate Manager

By Morgan Gonzales
 4 days ago
The former house of Ana Walshe (left) caught fire while search parties were looking for the missing woman on Friday, Jan. 6 Photo Credit: Ana Walshe on Facebook/Cohasset Fire Department

The former home of a missing mother of three young children caught fire two days before her disappearance, according to officials.

Ana Walshe, age 39, has been missing since around 4 or 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, as reported by Daily Voice.

Police were alerted of her absence by simultaneous calls from her DC employer and her husband on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a Cohasset Police Department press conference.

The family's former home on Jerusalem Street caught fire after 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, Cohasset Fire report. The fire started in the attic and was reported by the house's current inhabitants.

All four people inside the home — three adults and a young child — made it out safely. No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

Walshe and her family moved out of the home five months ago, according to Bob Ward. Police do not currently believe there is a connection between the fire and her disappearance.

The real estate manager commutes from Cohasset to DC, and may have taken a ride share from the Cohasset home where she was last seen to Logan airport. From there she would have flown to her DC townhouse.

Police have confirmed that although she had booked a plane ticket for Tuesday Jan. 3, she did not board a plane the week of her disappearance. It is reported she had packed bags with her, and that her cell phone has been off since Sunday.

Walshe's husband, Brian R. Walshe, pleaded guilty to selling fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2021, according to the US District Attorney's office. The husband's criminal record has nothing to do with her disappearance, Cohasset police said in the press conference.

Brian Walshe was sleeping during the time his wife disappeared, police say. The missing woman's husband and family, including family out of the country, has been fully cooperative with police.

Police have conducted a search of Walshe's home and the surrounding area with a K9 unit, and plan to do so again on Friday, Jan. 6.

Detectives from Cohasset and Massachusetts state police are working the case "around the clock," according to the Cohasset Police Department press conference, along with detectives from police departments in Hingham, Hull, Norwell, and Scituate.

Comments / 7

Cheryl Carney
4d ago

It all comes back to the husband he waited days to report her missing.Something isn't right. How much insurance did he have on her.Prayers for this woman to be found.

Reply
4
 

CBS Boston

Brian Walshe had falling out with father over money, friend says

BOSTON - A friend of the father of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of misleading the investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walsh, told WBZ that Brian has a history of manipulative behavior. "He was not trustworthy. He did some things that were shameful and horrible to someone he really cared about," said the friend speaking on the condition of anonymity. The friend says Brian grew up well-behaved but entitled. "Brian was not like other young people. He was always dressed in Armani and penny loafers when he was like 13. I never saw him in...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Waltham teen

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenaged girl was reported missing Monday morning. 15-year-old Anna Monroy is 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes. Waltham Police say she may be in the area of Prospect Hill Road, Gardencrest or downtown Waltham.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Who is Brian Walshe? Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe facing charges

COHASSET -- Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on New Year's Day. After a week of investigating, police arrested her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, on a charge of misleading the investigation. Prosecutors said police were first notified that Ana Walshe was missing on Wednesday by her employer in Washington D.C. when she did not show up for work.Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Here's what we know about Brian Walshe: Misleading the investigation Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading the investigation as police search for his missing wife. At his arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged that he lied...
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

Bloody knife found in home of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET – Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the basement of Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, and he allegedly purchased hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies after her disappearance. A judge ordered Brian Walshe held on $500,000 cash bail Monday after he was arraigned in Quincy District Court. He is charged with misleading police during the investigation into his wife's disappearance. Monday marks eight days since Ana Walshe was last seen.Prosecutors said Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen leaving her home around 4 a.m. on January 1 to take a ride share to...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police

A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

71-Year-Old Man Dies Day After Hit By Car In Sharon: Police

A 71-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car at an intersection in Sharon this week, authorities said.Joel Singer was hit by a car at the intersection of South Main snd Chestnut streets just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Sharon Police on Facebook. Singer was later ai…
SHARON, MA
