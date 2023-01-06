Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
Early data of California’s CalAIM benefits show improvements in stabilization
California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM), a long-term commitment to transform and strengthen Medi-Cal, has seen promising data results for its Enhanced Care Management (ECM) and Community Supports (CS) benefits. Early DHCS data shows that initial enrollment in ECM and CS were primarily from members who were transitioning from the...
stateofreform.com
Colorado commences 2023 legislative session with renewed commitment to bipartisanship and healthcare affordability
The 74th Colorado Legislature convened its first session of 2023 on Monday with lawmakers passing motions in both chambers to adopt committee references. The Joint Health Committee, composed of the House Health and Insurance Committee and the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, is scheduled to hold its first meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.
stateofreform.com
Last-minute omnibus funding for Maryland’s healthcare facilities
On December 23rd, 2022, President Biden signed into law a $1.7 trillion year-long federal omnibus bill for fiscal year 2023. From that bill, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin (both D-MD) announced that they have secured $35,694,377 in direct federal funding for local projects in Western Maryland through the omnibus funding legislation, which both senators voted to pass.
stateofreform.com
More permanent supportive housing needed to address Washington’s homeless, affordable housing problems
The need to build more affordable housing and address homelessness in Washington are crucial initiatives that take center stage in Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget and are high on other lawmakers’ lists. Experts identified some ways to address the issues at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference.
stateofreform.com
Arizona hospital expands neonatal unit for preterm babies
Abrazo Health is investing $14 million in expanding the hospital’s neonatal unit for preterm babies at the Arrowhead Campus. Over 3,000 babies, including high order multiple births such as triplets, are born annually at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus. The 8,500 square-foot addition will be built adjacent to Arrowhead’s existing...
Comments / 0