Calhoun County, MS

Saltillo bridge deemed unsafe

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County has closed a bridge deemed unsafe. The county road department made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The bridge is on Lake Lamar Bruce Road at the Saltillo city limits. According to the county, the bridge will remain closed for approximately 120 days. Rusty...
SALTILLO, MS
Tombigee Fiber reported vandalism in Mooreville

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Tombigbee Fiber claims someone intentionally damaged fiber line in Mooreville. Crews spent Tuesday making repairs. Open this link to view more images. Tombigbee Fiber CEO Scott Hendrix estimates the damage will cost the company approximately $20,000.
MOOREVILLE, MS
Calhoun City looking to hire more police officers

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Many industries are facing worker shortages, and law enforcement is no different. Calhoun City’s police department is still trying to fill the openings left after three of their five officers resigned last year. Mayor Marshall Coleman said the resignations put a strain on police...
CALHOUN CITY, MS
CDF expects restaurant boom to continue in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Community Development Foundation (CDF) claims 30 new restaurants signed on as members in 2022. That’s more than any other year on record, Vice President of Chamber of Commerce Judd Wilson said. This trend is expected to continue into the new year. Wilson said Tupelo’s...
TUPELO, MS
Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Special election for Mississippi House District 23 goes to a runoff

(WTVA) — Unofficial results show Tuesday's special election for state House District 23 will be decided in a runoff on the final day of the month. Ballots from Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties show Andy Stepp with 1,142 votes, or 48.49 percent, and Perry Van Bailey with 896 votes, or 38.05 percent.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville adds 4-way stop to improve pedestrian safety

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville is making some road changes to make it safer for students. The city added stop signs at the intersection of Yellow Jacket Drive, Eckford Lane and Victory Lane. These changes were made to increase pedestrian safety. The intersection sits in front of Starkville High School’s...
STARKVILLE, MS
Child found walking along railroad in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Two Oxford women accused of stealing scratch-off tickets

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were arrested in Oxford for allegedly stealing scratch-off tickets from a business. Officers were dispatched to the business on Thacker Road on January 5 after receiving an embezzlement report. After an investigation, police said 20-year-old Preshaye Hearn, of Oxford, and 20-year-old Sincere Swims, of Oxford, were both arrested and […]
OXFORD, MS
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
TUPELO, MS
Baptist Memorial Hospital hosts emergency response presentation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes during an emergency situation, there may not be enough time to wait for first responders to save a life. That’s why healthcare professionals from Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle hosted a “Stop the Bleed” presentation for teachers at Fifth Street School in West Point.
WEST POINT, MS
Attala Happenings for Monday

4:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire that was said to be near a structure on Attala Rd 2207/Winfrey Rd. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene in less than an hour. 12:23 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to mile marker 164 on...
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
TUPELO, MS
West Point teachers learn to stop bleeding

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - It started back in 2013 as a response to the Sandy Hook school shooting. Now, medical workers and first responders continue to teach people in their local communities how to stop bleeding in life-threatening situations. Teachers gathered Tuesday at Fifth Street Junior High School in...
WEST POINT, MS

