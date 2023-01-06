Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Saltillo bridge deemed unsafe
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County has closed a bridge deemed unsafe. The county road department made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The bridge is on Lake Lamar Bruce Road at the Saltillo city limits. According to the county, the bridge will remain closed for approximately 120 days. Rusty...
wtva.com
Tombigee Fiber reported vandalism in Mooreville
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Tombigbee Fiber claims someone intentionally damaged fiber line in Mooreville. Crews spent Tuesday making repairs. Open this link to view more images. Tombigbee Fiber CEO Scott Hendrix estimates the damage will cost the company approximately $20,000.
wtva.com
Calhoun City looking to hire more police officers
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Many industries are facing worker shortages, and law enforcement is no different. Calhoun City’s police department is still trying to fill the openings left after three of their five officers resigned last year. Mayor Marshall Coleman said the resignations put a strain on police...
wtva.com
CDF expects restaurant boom to continue in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Community Development Foundation (CDF) claims 30 new restaurants signed on as members in 2022. That’s more than any other year on record, Vice President of Chamber of Commerce Judd Wilson said. This trend is expected to continue into the new year. Wilson said Tupelo’s...
wtva.com
Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
wtva.com
Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
wtva.com
Amy Johnson named Lee County School District Administrator of the Year
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County School District named Amy Johnson its Administrator of the Year. She is the director of the Lee County Career and Technical Education Center. Open this link to read the school district's announcement.
wtva.com
Special election for Mississippi House District 23 goes to a runoff
(WTVA) — Unofficial results show Tuesday's special election for state House District 23 will be decided in a runoff on the final day of the month. Ballots from Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties show Andy Stepp with 1,142 votes, or 48.49 percent, and Perry Van Bailey with 896 votes, or 38.05 percent.
wtva.com
Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
wtva.com
Starkville adds 4-way stop to improve pedestrian safety
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville is making some road changes to make it safer for students. The city added stop signs at the intersection of Yellow Jacket Drive, Eckford Lane and Victory Lane. These changes were made to increase pedestrian safety. The intersection sits in front of Starkville High School’s...
wtva.com
Child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
Two Oxford women accused of stealing scratch-off tickets
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were arrested in Oxford for allegedly stealing scratch-off tickets from a business. Officers were dispatched to the business on Thacker Road on January 5 after receiving an embezzlement report. After an investigation, police said 20-year-old Preshaye Hearn, of Oxford, and 20-year-old Sincere Swims, of Oxford, were both arrested and […]
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
wcbi.com
Baptist Memorial Hospital hosts emergency response presentation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes during an emergency situation, there may not be enough time to wait for first responders to save a life. That’s why healthcare professionals from Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle hosted a “Stop the Bleed” presentation for teachers at Fifth Street School in West Point.
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
breezynews.com
Attala Happenings for Monday
4:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire that was said to be near a structure on Attala Rd 2207/Winfrey Rd. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene in less than an hour. 12:23 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to mile marker 164 on...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
wtva.com
Local recreational park starts a banner program for veterans
Tupelo is replacing banners throughout the city recognizing military veterans. Tupelo is placing banners throughout the city recognizing military veterans.
wtva.com
West Point teachers learn to stop bleeding
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - It started back in 2013 as a response to the Sandy Hook school shooting. Now, medical workers and first responders continue to teach people in their local communities how to stop bleeding in life-threatening situations. Teachers gathered Tuesday at Fifth Street Junior High School in...
wcbi.com
One person dies, another injured in late morning Lowndes County crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another person is injured after a crash in Lowndes County. The accident happened late this morning on Casey Lane, in the New Hope community. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said only one vehicle was involved. It left the road and hit...
