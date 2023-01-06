Read full article on original website
SNAP Update: Massachusetts Set To End Emergency SNAP Benefits — When To Expect Last Payment
Pandemic SNAP, or P-EBT, is set to expire in February for Massachusetts SNAP recipients. WWLP 22News reported that the last SNAP emergency allotments are scheduled to go out on March 2. SNAP Benefits:...
WCVB
Mass. lawmaker proposes bill to allow human composting
BOSTON — An unusual subject is getting some attention from at least one Massachusetts lawmaker: whether or not you should have the right to have your body composted after you die. A push is underway to bring human composting to Massachusetts. "I'm wanting to introduce the legislation because I...
It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
WGME
Daughter's overdose death sends Maine lawmaker into battle against opioids
(BDN) -- Addiction affects nearly all Mainers, regardless of wealth, education or location. That’s something state Sen. Brad Farrin knows all too well. Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter, Haley, was working at her accounting job one day in July. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose. It devastated her family and made her one of 565 Mainers to lose their life to a fatal overdose between last January and October, a stark figure that put Maine on pace to have its deadliest year in history for drug overdoses.
CDC map shows most of Mass. has "high" COVID community levels
BOSTON - Community COVID levels are "high" in much of Massachusetts to start the new year, according to the latest CDC data.A map updated Thursday shows 10 out of 14 counties in the state have high COVID community levels. Only Essex, Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire counties are considered medium risk. COVID "community levels" reflect hospital admissions and inpatient bed use in relation to the number of new COVID cases in a county.The CDC recommends wearing a high quality mask when the COVID community level is high."If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in...
Washington Examiner
Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs
(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than...
hot969boston.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
Inflation Relief Checks Coming to These Western States
Record-high inflation after a global pandemic has wreaked havoc on most Americans' bank accounts. Recognizing this, some states are continuing to provide financial assistance to their residents,...
WCVB
Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood
HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-of-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
newscentermaine.com
Are more people going missing in Maine?
NEWS CENTER Maine reported five missing people since Christmas and two have been found. Game Wardens say there is no increase, but holidays are a sensitive time.
CBS Boston
Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization
CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know if You Live in These 5 East Coast States
As the economy has suffered from a pandemic, supply chain problems and skyrocketing inflation, the federal government has stepped in multiple times to help Americans through a variety of relief...
CBS Boston
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $100,000 ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station was the retailer that sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. There were five total $100,000 prizes won or claimed on Thursday. The Cumberland Farms was located in Norton, and the winner claimed their $100,000...
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall For 2023
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
If You Win a Mega Millions Jackpot in Massachusetts, Can You Remain Anonymous?
With no winner in Tuesday night's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $940 million which lottery officials say it’s the fourth-largest prize amount in Mega Millions history. The massive payout has residents from Massachusetts to California daydreaming of a record-breaking payout. But...
