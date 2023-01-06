Read full article on original website
How high in the atmosphere can one go and still be able to breathe?
The air gets thinner the higher up one goes. How high in the atmosphere can one go and still be able to breathe?. The density of air decreases as one goes higher and the amount of oxygen in the air also decreases, although its proportion in the mix of gases in the atmosphere remains the same. It is the lack of oxygen rather than the reduced air pressure that limits the height at which we can breathe.
