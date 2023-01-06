Read full article on original website
CPD: Body recovered from water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A body was recovered from the water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday afternoon, police say. The Chicago Police Department said a body was discovered by a marine unit assisted by CPD officers in the 0-100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:15 p.m., where they were able to recover the victim’s body a short time later.
Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A police investigation is underway after authorities found an unidentified body in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. At around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to assist the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit in the 0-100 block of North DuSable LSD after an unknown person's remains were found in the water.
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
xrock1039.com
Portage/Ogden Dunes South Shore Station Temporary Relocation
In Porter County, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line announces the temporary relocation of the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop effective Monday, January 9, 2023, until the project’s completion in spring 2024. As passengers continue to be bused between Carroll Avenue-Michigan City and Gary Metro Center stations, the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop will be located in the recently completed south parking lot; the entrance is off Stagecoach Road.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Common Council to discuss resolution calling for reparations
The South Bend Common Council is expected to discuss whether or not the city should vote on a resolution calling for reparations during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. began developing the resolution last year. Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that...
WNDU
LaPorte County fatal crash
Mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight will lead to a mix of sun and clouds for Monday!. Individual instruction, batting cage rentals, ten-week sessions, and more are available and players of all ages and skill levels are welcome.
Indiana American Water schedules water main lowering in Hobart
On January 3, 2023, Indiana American Water announced that approximately 3,200 customers will be without water service overnight on Thursday evening/Friday morning as crews work to lower a water main near the intersection of Lincoln Highway (U.S. Highway 30) and Grand Boulevard in Hobart. Affected customers will also be under a precautionary boil water advisory after service is restored on Friday morning. The work is being done in conjunction with a storm sewer project being completed in the area by the City of Hobart.
$15K reward hopes to generate leads in unsolved murder of Pharthania Dukes in South Loop
32-year-old Pharthania Dukes was stabbed to death nearly one year ago in Chicago's South Loop
New video showcases proposed $2.2B Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development
Supporters hope the proposed $2.2 billion renovation could entice the Chicago Bears to not build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Governor's budget proposal calls for almost $10 million for Gary Airport fuel facility
Governor Eric Holcomb is asking the General Assembly to invest in the Gary/Chicago International Airport. "We'll be looking to support Gary, Indiana, but Gary Airport's cargo development projects," Holcomb said while presenting his 2023 Next Level Agenda on Wednesday. Holcomb's proposed budget includes about $9.8 million to build an on-site...
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
fox32chicago.com
Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side
CHICAGO - Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night. The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt. The...
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Four hospitalized after driver allegedly runs red light and causes crash in the Loop, police say
Four people were hospitalized after two cars crashed in the Loop Saturday night. Chicago police said a woman driving southbound on Michigan Avenue didn’t stop her Ford sedan at a red light and hit a BMW at around 8:50 p.m.
WNDU
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Looking for Driver in New Year's Hit and Run
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened New Year’s Eve, leaving a local woman seriously injured. According to reports, Angel Egmer of La Porte was struck by a black Mustang after leaving Barker Pub in Michigan City Sunday night. The car allegedly drove over her a second time before fleeing the scene.
Rev. James Meeks delivers last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church after 38 years
Now, after 38 years at the helm, Pastor Meeks delivered his last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church.
WNDU
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County on Sunday morning. Police were called just before 3:30 a.m. to County Road 500 East just south of County Road 650 North. Police say Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside, Ill., was driving north...
95.3 MNC
Domestic incident leads to vehicle pursuit, felony charges
A man from northwestern Indiana was arrested after an apparent domestic incident along a busy highway led to a police chase. It was around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, when the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls of a pedestrian crawling on the westbound side of I-80/94 near the 2 mile-marker.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
