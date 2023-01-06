ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Basketball Stumps St. Bonaventure, 56-43

OLEAN, N.Y. – On a chilly afternoon in western New York, George Washington women's basketball made sure that the St. Bonaventure attack was as cold as the weather. GW's defense held the Bonnies to just 17 second half points and a 29 percent shooting clip overall in a 53-46 road win.
