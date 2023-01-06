ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morphe makeup planning to close all US stores

By Lauren Sforza
( The Hill ) — Morphe makeup, a cosmetics company known for its collaborations with social media stars, announced Friday that it is planning to close all stores in the U.S.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the company said customers can continue to shop the Morphe brand online, at select retailers and at stores outside the U.S., which will remain open. There were nearly 20 U.S. stores listed on the Morphe website Friday, with nearly 10 located in California alone.

“We have made the difficult decision to close all Morphe stores in the U.S.,” Morphe tweeted. “We are forever grateful to our store teams for their passion, talent and dedication over the years.”

Morphe collaborations with social media personalities James Charles and Jeffree Star gained them popularity in the past, but eventually cut ties with both of them after Charles was accused of sexual misconduct in 2021 and Star was accused of using racist language in 2020. Bloomberg reported that these collaborations helped the company’s revenue top $400 million in 2019, but ultimately led to revenue falling in 2021 after cutting ties with the internet celebrities.

Morphe reintegrated its company into Forma Brands in 2020, which in addition to manufacturing its own makeup, would purchase other beauty brands under the company umbrella, The New York Times reported . Forma Brands then announced its new brands, including Morphe 2, Such Good Everything and Bad Habit, which was a skincare brand with social media celebrity Emma Chamberlain as its creative director.

Such Good Everything, a vitamin and supplement label, is no longer advertised on its website and Chamberlain is no longer involved with Bad Habit, according to the New York Times.

Morphe products are still sold in some retailers, including Ulta Beauty and Target, according to their respective websites.

