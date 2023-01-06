ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Little Theatre costume lot comes with endearing backstory

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

The Little Theatre of Owatonna is known for its world class productions, talented cast and crew, and their elaborate stage setups and costumes.

What many may not know is that their costume collections, which includes more than 4,000 pieces, largely came from one woman — Coletta Flom.

LTO Executive Director Victoria Bartkowiak said a portion of Flom’s collection was purchased thanks to a grant in 2016. They were later contacted about the remaining historical pieces, materials and patterns that were still at her home, which were moved into the theater in October 2020, and has now been officially titled the “Coletta Collection.”

Flom died in December 2020, leaving behind a legacy of talent and joy with all of those who worked with her in the theater community throughout the region. Friend and fellow costumer Mary Fraser said she had worked with Flom several times during her more than 30 years of involvement at LTO.

“It was an amazing acquisition,” Fraser said. “The collection was worth thousands more than what we paid for it. Coletta was just amazing with what she did. She made probably half of the costumes in the collection with what she had.”

Fraser described how Flom could take vintage costumes that were falling apart and re-create them or use pieces to add to something new.

“She was quite the woman,” Fraser recalled fondly. “She was a little rugged around the edges, but I learned so much from her the few times I got to work with her. She could take upholstery and make costumes. She could make a fabulous costume out of something as simple as a sheet.”

Flom was well known throughout the theater community in Owatonna, Faribault and her home town of Kenyon. Incidentally, current LTO Board President Rebecca Somers recalled working with her at the theater in Kenyon in the ‘90s.

“I remember going to Colette’s house and, while she measured me, looking gobsmacked at the racks of clothes and stacks of fabric, trim, boxes of buttons stacked neatly in every corner of her home,” Somers recalled. “I was young and I think I said something like, ‘Will this look OK on me?’ and she replied with a version of ‘Who do you think I am? I wouldn’t put it on you if it didn’t.’ She was very kind, and crazy intelligent.”

Fraser said Flom’s Kenyon home was filled with costumes from her garage to the attic, and Flom knew precisely where everything was.

“You could think of some obscure piece and ask her about it, and she knew exactly where it was every time,” Fraser said. “She was just so special. I remember her making jellyfish for the Little Mermaid. You could tell her an idea and she could envision it in her head and then create it.”

One of Flom’s good friends, Mary Gunderson, said she loved restoring and creating 19th century dresses.

“She was so talented and had a love for antiques, whether it was clothing or glassware,” she said. “She was just a master at restoring and creating.”

Flom was heavily involved in LTO, the Shattuck, the theater in Kenyon, the Gunderson House, the Art Council and events in Kenyon that allowed her to be creative and do what she loved.

Many of Flom’s collection are used in LTO productions, Fraser said many will be used in the upcoming production of “Arms and the Man,” which Fraser is the technical director of. The collection is so large, the LTO had to rent an extra room just to house it all.

While the Coletta Collection isn’t necessarily available for private viewing, anyone can get a look at many of the pieces by attending any of the productions at LTO throughout the year.

Community Policy