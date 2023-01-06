ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii volcano eruption continues as alert level lowered

By Audrey McAvoy and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKrDO_0k667beo00

Hawaii 's Kilauea , one of the world's most active volcanoes, is erupting again and providing a spectacle that includes bursting lava fountains and lava “waves” but no Big Island communities are in danger.

Kilauea began erupting Thursday inside its summit crater, the U.S. Geological Survey said — less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit caldera, the agency said.

Kilauea last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021, and for about two weeks starting last November, Hawaii had two volcanoes spewing lava side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years.

The observatory on Thursday raised Kilauea's alert level, but on Friday morning lowered it from warning to watch “because the initial high effusion rates are declining, and no infrastructure is threatened.”

Kilauea’s summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities.

The eruption is expected to remain in the summit, the observatory said Friday.

That's reassuring to Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth. “We’re feeling pretty good about where it’s at right now,” he said Friday.

The Big Island is familiar with the dangers of living with active volcanoes.

Mauna Loa lava got within 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometers) of a major highway connecting the east and west sides of the island when the volcano erupted in November. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.

Both volcanoes stopped erupting at about the same time last month.

The volcanoes can be seen at the same time from multiple spots in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park near Kilauea’s caldera. During the twin eruption, visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park were able to see lava from both events at the same time.

There is generally a three-month “cooling off” period before scientists consider an eruption to be complete.

Scientists planned to continue studying the relationship between the two volcanoes, but so far Mauna Loa remains quiet.

On Thursday night, lava from Kilauea shot as high as 164 feet (50 meters) into the air -- roughly as high as the width of a football field -- but most so-called “lava fountains” were smaller, at 32 feet (10 meters) high. By comparison, lava fountains from Mauna Loa’s eruption two months ago topped 200 feet (60 meters) in height.

As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, new lava about 32 feet (10 meters) deep had been added to the crater floor, the observatory said.

The fountain heights were dramatically lower Friday, said Jody Anastasio, a spokesperson for the park.

"People who were lucky enough to see it yesterday afternoon into the evening got to see large fountains," she said Friday. “During the day it might be hard to see the active lava, but it's a good idea to bring binoculars. At night there will be a glow and all of our viewing areas are good for seeing the glow and the lava.”

For Native Hawaiians, volcanic eruptions have deep cultural and spiritual significance. During Mauna Loa’s eruption, many Hawaiians took part in cultural traditions, such as singing, chanting and dancing to honor Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire, and leaving offerings known as “hookupu."

Kealoha Pisciotta, a cultural practitioner who lives on the slopes of Kilauea, encouraged Hawaiians in Hawaii and beyond to acknowledge akua — or gods and goddesses such as Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire.

“Wherever you are, take time out today to reflect upon them and thank them for bringing new life and new land,” she said Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Mind-blowing’ hidden network of magma chambers found under Hawaii’s volcanoes

A massive complex of flat, interconnected magma chambers has been found by scientists deep beneath volcanoes in Hawaii that seem to be responsible for a swarm of unexplained tiny earthquakes felt on the Big Island over the past seven years.Data gathered from seismic stations was used to chart out the structure of these pancake-like chambers, called “sills” and were mapped with “never-before-seen precision” by researchers, including those from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the US.The findings, published on Thursday in the journal Science, demonstrate that these magma chambers, which appear to be at depths ranging from around...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Moment Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts once again, creating spectacular lava lake

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began erupting again on Thursday (5 January).One of the most active on Earth, this eruption comes less than a month after its previous one ended.Footage shows a lava lake forming, creating a spectacular scene in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Known to be the younger and more active neighbour of Mauna Loa, which erupted in November for the first time since 1984, the Kilauea volcano has been erupting since 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Violence erupts in Mexico after son of drug lord El Chapo arrestedMartin Lewis urges Brits to check direct debit payments are correct with online toolZelenksy says Putin using ‘Christmas as a cover’ to stop Ukrainian advances
HAWAII STATE
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Detected Between Mauna Loa and Kilauea in Hawaii

The Big Island of Hawaii does not currently have any active volcanoes, but an early morning earthquake that occurred between the recently silent Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes jolted some people out of bed. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake that occurred this morning struck at 3:31 AM on January 3. The...
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
natureworldnews.com

Next Yellowstone Volcanic Eruption is Overdue, Possibly Magnitude 8 or Higher

(Photo : National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons) Some claim that the next volcanic eruption in Yellowstone is overdue and may occur with an intensity of Magnitude 8 or higher, however, accurate volcanic eruption predictions are still out of reach. Despite being dormant at the moment, the enormous supervolcano that...
CBS Denver

Details emerge about woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Just days before her death, Kristine  Allen wrote she was "following dreams" by learning to surf in Maui.Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maui Fire Department and ocean rescue teams searched for the woman from the water and by sky to no avail, and the search was called...
BELLINGHAM, WA
natureworldnews.com

Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?

Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
The Independent

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again after a month’s lull as alert level raised to ‘red’

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano began erupting on Thursday after a nearly month-long lull in volcanic activity.The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating the volcano has begun erupting inside Halemaumau crater at the summit caldera. The eruption began at 4.30pm local time, it said.The alert level has been raised to a warning and its aviation colour code to “red”.The US Geological Survey (USGS) earlier raised the alert level for Kilauea due to signs that magma was moving below the summit surface, indicating that the volcano might erupt. It said there were more earthquakes and changes in ground...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Massive 7.6 earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately damaged. Only one injured resident was reported. “Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses,” Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement, citing the local agency. The epicenter of...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy